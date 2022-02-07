The Athletic puts the focus on Cup because it is two steps away from the third final in a row. There are a lot at stake in the semi that starts on Thursday against Valencia and, whether you like it or not, that goal somewhat clouds the view for the League, which looks almost like a nuisance tonight, with the visit of a forced Spanish to one reaction after three defeats and one draw, including cup elimination (follow the match live on AS.com). Of course, the lions also try to take advantage of the echoes, the confetti and the streamers of last Thursday against Madrid so that inertia leads them to transfer the party to the regular tournament. Where have fallen Barcelona Y Madrid Under the cupbearer format, anyone can give in, it’s obvious.

This 2022 is pure adrenaline for a team that has six wins, one draw and one defeat in three tournaments, the best balance in Spain. only Madrid in the final of the Super Cup smoothie. The Cathedral promises a new magical evening.

The concatenation of encounters full of doubt the alignment before the parakeets. Not so much for the effort against Madrid, for whose recovery he has four days, but for the Valencia visit, for which you will only have three rest. Victor Y Nick Williams, important low.

And in the face of such a torrent of euphoria, the other side of the coin. Still Espanyol hasn’t won in this 2022, a bad streak that worsened with the 1-4 against Betis before the break, which has led the fans to question these two weeks from Vincent Moreno to chen yansheng passing by Rufete and the CEO Duran, more because of the direction of the team and the club, because of the sensations, than because of the real danger (for now) of falling into the danger zone.

The thing gets worse taking into account that Raúl de Tomás will not be in San Mamés, expelled against the Verdiblancos. Calero also falls, in this case for inconvenience. In return, Cabrera returns after serving a sanction, and Vicente Moreno also recovers -although probably, not yet for the title- to yangel herrera after a month and a half injured. It will also be more attached Tony Vilhena, the only winter signing, who landed shortly before the break.