A lot of anger after the TV program 2 pm: what it means to be Piera Maggio today

All we do is talk about the case of Denise Pipitone in recent months, on the web and in the most famous television broadcasts that deal with news events. Piera Maggio she has been defined as a courageous mother, who has never given up in 17 years and who today has the support of many people. But there is another truth that many do not know. What does it mean to be Piera Maggio?

The television broadcast 2 pm, hosted by Milo Infante, aired a report that makes people angry and demonstrates how people can be bad and disrespectful. Despite the fact that there is the life of a little girl.

If Piera Maggio on the one hand is supported by thousands of people, on the other it comes insulted and mocked. And the same thing happens to his daughter Denise too.

Being Piera Maggio means living every day also having to face insults, humiliations and false accusations. Fake profiles of idiotic brokers and jackals who find it interesting and fun to fill social media with images, videos and phrases against Piera. And even against little Denise, who is not spared by the ignoble cynicism of these, we repeat, jackals, joking about a 4-year-old girl, torn from the love of her parents.

🔴 Being Piera Maggio also means… Complete video Ore14 Milo Infante: https://www.raiplay.it/video/2021/06/Ore-14-Live-5ffce411-bb48-4123-97a8-4dcc974737b8.html#DenisePipitone Posted by Mary Falco on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Fake groups and profiles

The 14 Hours service explained that groups have also sprung up where good people are attracted with false information by people who have no qualms. People who pass themselves off as friends of the family or even as case investigators. They ask users to send them photos or videos and in several cases even some money.

The information is therefore not provided to the official profiles of Piera Maggio or to his lawyer Giacomo Frazzitta, thus bearing serious damage to the investigation.

There are only three official channels and they are shown on the official profile by Piera Maggio.

Milo Infante also reported the profile of a certain Giuseppe Giaccone which features photos that are not his, but of a Brazilian DJ. He passes himself off as an army officer investigating Denise Pipitone.

Insults and photos against Piera Maggio

Among the many offenses published on the web, there are derogatory sentences against Piera Maggio, who would not have told the truth. A mother who has lost her daughter and who is insulted and attacked by heartless people. Photo by Denise laughed at or compared to famous singers.

In short, being Piera Maggio today means, unfortunately, this too.