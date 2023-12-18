A treasure of metals is hidden at the bottom of the sea. Potato-sized nodules of iron and manganese are scattered across the seafloor, and metal-rich crusts cover mountains and underwater vents along hydrothermal vents.

Deep-sea mining companies are targeting these minerals, seeking to use them in batteries and electronic products.

However, environmentalists warn that the mining process and the plumes of sediment it would throw back into the sea would harm marine life.

Boat experiments with jellyfish in Norwegian fjords, published last month in the journal Nature Communications, offer insight into those warnings.

Scientists calculated the effects of mining by pumping sediment into the jellyfish's tanks, essentially asking how the animals would deal with the muddy water. The answer? Evil.

The researchers chose helmet jellyfish as study subjects because of the ubiquity and resilience of these dinner plate-sized creatures. The idea was to opt for an organism that the team could easily capture “and then expose it to the conditions we expect in open-ocean intermediate waters,” said Helena Hauss, a marine ecologist at the Norwegian Research Center, who conducted the study while working at the GEOMAR Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research, in Kiel, Germany.

Jellyfish, found throughout the world in waters 450 to 600 meters deep, serve as representatives of the endless number of soft-bodied animals that live in the open sea and that could be affected by mining.

The scientists captured the jellyfish and took them below deck on their research ship to study them in dark rooms lit with red light.

“They really are adapted to living in eternal darkness,” said Vanessa Stenvers, co-author of the study and doctoral candidate at GEOMAR. “We always had to use the red light so as not to disturb them.”

The scientists exposed the jellyfish to plumes of sediment comparable to what they might experience near deep-sea mining sites. The jellyfish attempted to get rid of the sediment by producing excess mucus, in the form of white ropes that Stenvers compared to frosting.

Other stress reactions occurred at the molecular level, with several genes associated with tissue repair and activation of the immune system.

“One thing that worries me is that everything these animals do to get rid of sediment or fight pathogens requires energy,” Hauss said.

At the depths where jellyfish live, food is scarce, and coping with the effects of cloudy water could require more energy than the jellyfish get from their diet. “It could lead to starvation,” Hauss warned.

The finding suggests that deep sea mining could negatively affect not only marine life, but also human life. Midwater animals, such as helmet jellyfish, contribute to a cycle that keeps carbon in the depths and not in the atmosphere. And some fish that humans depend on for food, such as tuna, feed on these midwater communities.

The good that the open ocean does for our planet “could be lost if we don't protect it,” Stenvers said.

By: KATE GOLEMBIEWSKI