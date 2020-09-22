Friedrich Merz, how he lives and how he lives. It is amazing how he is still treated as a candidate for high and highest political offices, although one thing is certain with him: If you think he has understood, among other things, that times have changed, then he teaches you for a better one. Or worse, as one takes.

Then he knocks out one of those sayings that show that he had his bigger political time – it wasn’t a very big one – at the turn of the millennium. Helmut Kohl was still alive then. But even in those years statements like that about gays would not have worked. Yes, Jens Spahn – also conservative, by the way – is right: If you think of legal questions or pedophilia when you think of homosexuality, then questions are addressed to you.

Like, for example, the world in which he lives. Answer: not in today’s one. Here again Kevin Kühnert hit the spot. Sensitive language on sensitive topics – that is not Friedrich Merz’s business. Resentment, which is more rooted in the 1970s and 1980s in the old Federal Republic than in the 1990s, actually seems to be closer to him than the, shall we say, long-enlightened approach.

Now, as expected, he defends himself by saying that it is a constructed connection. Merz also says in this way that it can be seen in this way. And it is not constructed that a person is talking here whose form is outdated by conservatism: by the reality of life.

Merz ‘whole utterances smell like yesterday. His view of the people in the corona crisis also shows that – as he puts it, it sounds as if they are shirking work. Sure, he doesn’t quite say it, but what about sensitive language for sensitive topics?

The time of “macho” politics is over

In the 90s up to the turn of the millennium, “clear edge” was still a hit. Then Gerhard Schröder came to power. Angela Merkel has been Chancellor since 2005, and if there’s one thing she has changed, it is the political culture. “Macho” was yesterday.

Today there is a longing for someone to stand up for their goals – but not too close to everyone. Whether opponent or friend, messing with everyone has never been a recipe for success. And why should that be wise today?

Jens Spahn is running for the CDU chairmanship together with Armin Laschet. Photo: dpa / Bernd von Jutrczenka

There is a political color palette between black and white. And the desire to stand out from his favorite enemy Merkel, just to be looked at Michta los colorless, must not provoke him to act over the top. If he does, the following sentence applies: Everyone (dis) qualifies as best he can.

Merz will not be the CDU boss and Merkel’s successor. Especially since it’s still a while until December. There he can say more. Laschet and Spahn will be happy. Their CDU is further than Merz. And it presumably has the majority.