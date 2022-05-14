Home page World

Interior Minister Faeser advises to create emergency supplies. According to a survey, however, many people in Germany are not prepared.

Berlin/Frankfurt – Federal Minister of the Interior recently Nancy Faser (SPD) advised the population to stock up on emergency supplies for times of crisis. In doing so, she referred to a recommendation by the Federal Office for Civil Protection, according to which one should have certain foods in stock in the event of an emergency. Faeser, for example, warned of possible cyber attacks: “If the power goes out for a longer period of time or daily life is restricted in some other way, then it definitely makes sense to have an emergency supply at home,” she told the Handelsblatt.

A survey by the opinion research institute YouGov now shows that more than two-thirds of the German population has not yet created an emergency supply. Almost half of the 2,000 respondents (47 percent) indicated that no appropriate preparations had been made. The 47 percent also said they feel prepared for times of crisis. 22 percent of those surveyed saw things differently: They stated that they had neither emergency supplies at home nor felt prepared.

Create emergency supplies: survey shows clear trend

Only 16 percent of those surveyed in the YouGov survey said they had medicines and groceries on hand and felt sufficiently crisis-proof. Eight percent stated that they had stocked up, but did not feel prepared. However, six percent of respondents had no opinion on the subject.

Create emergency stock: Do Hartz IV recipients receive a subsidy?

“The importance of civil protection is in view of the coronapandemic, the flood disaster of the past year and future consequences of climate change, as well as the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine,” said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior. The management of the Federal Office for Civil Protection, which provides information about the emergency supplies, will therefore be quickly reassigned.

The Federal Office currently has no boss, President Armin Schuster (CDU) was appointed Saxony’s new Minister of the Interior in April. (tu/dpa)