For a discount on a large bag of mini-Marsjes, we are willing to drive to another supermarket especially for that. We’ll take those few euros with us. And with us probably a lot of Dutch people. But what about gasoline? How far are the Dutch willing to detour for cheaper petrol? A study shows that this is not so bad.

Discount website Acties.nl has investigated whether the Dutch are willing to detour half an hour for cheaper petrol. This shows that one in six Dutch people want to drive thirty minutes for cheaper toddlers. Among men, 20 percent want half an hour while only 15 percent of women want that. Men aged 18 to 29 in particular are crazy about cheaper fuel. Of this group, 29 percent indicate that they want to drive.

Where do people want to detour for cheaper petrol?

In North Brabant and Limburg, most people are willing to spend half an hour looking for a discount at the pump. 27 percent of the respondents from those provinces are willing to do so. In Gelderland and Zeeland that percentage is 26 percent. These Dutch people are probably shooting across the border for cheaper fuel.

You will find the lowest willingness in Utrecht, where only 8 percent want to make a detour. Quite logical, because there is a good chance that the petrol is not much cheaper half an hour away. You don’t just drive across the border from Utrecht within 30 minutes. Incidentally, the study does not state how much cheaper the petrol must become before driving for half an hour.