We can also immediately tell you what the highest number is on a license plate at the moment.

For some people it is one of the biggest turn-offs with an occasion: a duplicate code on the license plate, better known as a ‘1’. There are people who spontaneously get an allergic reaction when they see such a number.

Besides the aesthetic aspect, people are mainly afraid of a dubious past. You can, but of course you don’t have to. If you lose a license plate once on the road, you will also receive a duplicate code. And then you’re pretty screwed, because your car is worth less immediately.

You can argue for a long time about how bad a duplicate code is, but today we take a look at the hard numbers. ‘Mr. Kenteken’ Jasper Verweij has requested all data relating to duplicate codes from the RDW and listed them.

This shows that there are currently 361,267 cars driving around with a 1 or higher on the license plate. That is about 3.8% of the fleet. There are a total of 672,658 number plates with a duplicate code, but this also includes commercial vehicles, mopeds, trailers, etc.

What is especially interesting to know: what is the highest score? There is one car with a 7 on the license plate, it turns out. Unfortunately, we do not know which car that is. There are also four cars with a 6-je. However, the record is in the name of a moped, which has a 9 on the license plate.

That is also the highest possible score. If the moped in question loses its license plate again, it will receive a 1 under the line. Then it can be counted again to 9 and then it gets a new license plate. So do you want a license plate without 1? Then you have to make sure that you lose your license plate 18 more times.

