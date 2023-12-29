Driving within two seconds of the person in front is allowed in two situations: in a traffic jam at walking pace or when the person in front of you is towing you. The rest of the time you really have to keep some distance. It is not known how many Belgians who also played with their high beams while tailgating, but it is known how many Belgians kept too little distance. In fact, research was conducted into it.

Knowledge institute Vias observed almost 4 million cars and 400,000 buses and trucks driving on a highway in Belgium for the study. Only vehicles that drove at least 50 km/h were included so that traffic jams and slow-moving traffic do not disrupt the measurements. We also looked at what time of day Belgians tailgating the most, and in which lane those tailgaters drive. You would think of the latter: 100 percent left-wing, but not so.

How many Belgians keep too little distance on the highway?

As many as 58 percent of drivers were less than two seconds away from a vehicle in front of them. 27 percent of them are even within one second of the person in front of them. You most often encounter tailgaters in the left lane, where 65 percent hang. In the middle lane, 64 percent of drivers stuck, and 49 percent of drivers in the right lane also stuck.

Trucks and buses keep their distance more often. Only 30 percent of the large vehicles measured drove too close to their predecessor. If you want to avoid as many tailgaters as possible, drive on weekends and after dark. Because it is quieter on the road, there are also fewer road users, Vias concludes. We couldn't have imagined that…

The Ministry of Mobility intervenes

The Minister of Mobility in Belgium, Georges Gilkinet, responds to the research. According to him, 'hundreds of serious accidents' occur every year due to tailgating. 'This problem has been underestimated for too long and I wanted to tackle it.' That is why a new rule is being added to the Belgian highway code that will come into effect in 2025.

It states: 'Every driver must maintain a sufficient safety distance between his vehicle and the vehicle in front in all circumstances, and taking into account his speed. On public roads where the speed limit is higher than 50 km/h, this distance corresponds to the distance traveled by the vehicle during a period of at least two seconds.'

According to Gilkinet, the new rule also makes enforcement easier for officers, which in turn ensures less dangerous driving behavior. 'If a safer distance is kept in traffic, this leads to less stress, fewer traffic accidents and more road safety. Together we save lives!', he concludes. Do you think it will help?