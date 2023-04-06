Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

“It was wonderful to see the smile on Betty’s face”: The 93-year-old resident shared the joy of fulfilling her childhood dream with the manager of the retirement home, Anees Riaz. © Neil Hanna/dpa

One more time towards the sky: The wish of a resident of a retirement home has been fulfilled. The 93-year-old piloted a propeller plane.

Edinburgh – You’re never too old to pursue your passions. This has now been proven by a 93-year-old resident of a retirement home, who was once again allowed to sit at the controls of an airplane as part of a charitable project. She was accompanied by a pilot.

Dream of flying: Scottish senior is allowed to steer an airplane again

Senior citizen Betty Buckland’s wish to finally fly again has come true. The 93-year-old from Edinburgh flew over Scotland in a Cessna, the news outlet reported PA on Tuesday. She was supported by pilot Andrew Reid. The exciting flight went over Scotland’s nature at around 240 kilometers per hour at an altitude of around 600 meters and “brought back so many wonderful memories,” said Buckland afterwards. “It was a beautiful day and we had a fantastic view of The Kelpies at Falkirk.” The well-known sculpture depicts two water spirits in horse form.

This isn’t Buckland’s first time navigating the skies. When she was younger, she spent her summer vacations in the United States visiting her cousin; a trained pilot. Under his guidance, she was allowed to take over the controls of his Piper PA-28 again and again. Now the beautiful déjà vu: the 93-year-old took off on March 23 from Kirknewton Air Force Base, southwest of Edinburgh. The brisk flight seemed to be a success: after landing, Buckland appeared with a beaming smile.

Retirement home: Flight request made possible by a non-profit project

The campaign was organized as part of Care UK’s Wishing Tree initiative, which grants wishes to residents of old people’s homes. “Our wishing tree is a fantastic way to understand what is really important to the residents,” Anees Riaz, manager of the retirement home, told the news portal Daily Record.

“We are thrilled that we were able to help Betty reminisce and get a chance to get back up on a plane. It was a fantastic experience for everyone involved and it was wonderful to see the smile on Betty’s face as she landed after her flight.” (hk)