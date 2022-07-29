Despite acting for nearly two decades (his first time in front of the camera was just 4 years old for a commercial), throughout the filming of Bullet Train Joey King felt like a fish out of water alongside Brad Pitt. In fact, the young actress did not believe she was up to the role assigned to her nor did she deserve it. She seemed to me to have just arrived in Los Angeles and to be in my first film, which is absurd, since I’ve been acting for almost 19 years – King told “Digital Spy” – not surprisingly. I was wondering things like “what am I doing here?” and I really felt like a fish out of water. To give her a big hand on the set was Pitt, who became her mentor. With Brad I was very comfortable – admitted the actress – and I consider myself lucky to have been able to share this period with him, I love it. The feeling of inadequacy experienced by King has a specific name: her name is impostor syndrome and much more widespread than you think.