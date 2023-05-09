All investigations are underway for the crime that took place in the municipality of Torremaggiore, where unfortunately Jessica Malaj and 16 years old and Massimo De Santis lost their lives. The girl’s father explained the reasons that prompted him to make such an extreme gesture.

They were the first to arrive at the family home brother and sister-in-law of man. He sent him a video showing what he just did, but then this clip went viral.

When they entered the house, they found the boy who is only 5 years old, hidden behind the sofa. He was clearly in a state of shock and from their account, he only repeated: “Jessica is gone!”

In the video shot by Taulant you can see the daughter on the ground now lifeless, the wife who had hit with several blows. Also, he kept on repeat to Tefta: “Where is your son, where is your son?”

In the video shot by Taulant you can see the daughter on the ground now lifeless, the wife who had hit with several blows. Also, he kept on repeat to Tefta: “Where is your son, where is your son?”

Of course, it’s still not clear intentions that the father had for his child. However, the timely intervention of his uncles and also of the police prevented him from coming involved even him.

In fact, the agents found the man wandering around the area of ​​the building, at the research of the little one. However, many say that the father had a nice relationship with both of his children.

Jessica Malaj’s crime and her father’s story

From the version of events told by Taulant Malaj to the investigators, that evening he and his wife had just gone to bed. At some point the woman started to chat and when he checked his phone, he found the man in question was the neighbor, Massimo De Santis.

For this he waited for the man to close the bar and return to the building, for hit him and leave him on the ground now lifeless. Once back home, he lashed out at his wife, but his daughter Jessica got in the way to act as a shield.

Unfortunately, the 16-year-old lost her life shortly after. Her mother, on the other hand, is hospitalized in Foggia, but it does not appear to be life threatening. Now it will be only the further ones investigations to give concrete answers on what happened.