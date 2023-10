Everything was easy for Jannik Sinner, who advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 in Beijing by overwhelming Yoshihito Nishioka. The blue, who had suffered in the only previous match against the Japanese in Barcelona, ​​passed without too many problems. He finishes 6-2 6-0 for Jannik, who never questions his superiority, after having suffered terribly in the first round against Evans.