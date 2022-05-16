What do you need to defeat the forces of global trade? In the bicycle frame factory of Triangle’s Cycling Equipments in Northern Portugal, there are thirty large white machines.

Workers put aluminum beams in it, which a while later emerge as triangular frames for electric bicycles. Fully automatic – and therefore competitive with cheap manual welding in Asia.

Seems simple, but it takes years of thinking, says director Luis Pedro during a tour of the factory hall. “If it was easy to automate everything, the Asians would have done it already.” But there are still thousands of people working in the frame factories, says Pedro.

Triangle’s factory is unique in Europe. After all, the production of bicycle frames has almost entirely ended up in Asia in recent decades. The lion’s share of frames on European bike paths now come from China, Vietnam and especially Taiwan. Because of the low wages, these were fine production countries for companies.

Until recently. In recent years, companies that make aluminum bicycle frames have appeared very cautiously again in Europe. Thanks to automation and supported by a huge demand for bicycles, it is now possible to compete with Asian manufacturers. This makes the bicycle frame a rare example of reshoring: the phenomenon whereby production that has disappeared from Europe is returning.

Conveniently close

Start-ups in Bulgaria and Turkey are also making an attempt at the moment, but Triangle’s – located on a business park sixty kilometers south of Porto – was the first in Europe in 2017. The idea came from the Portuguese bicycle wheel manufacturer Rodi, says Luis Pedro. “They started thinking: can we design a factory that can do this?” It could be useful, they thought: you are much closer to the European assembly plants.

Rodi’s question was not answered simply, the director emphasizes. Robotic welding is common with steel, but very rare with aluminum. The material is different; aluminum is more susceptible to cracking and reacts very differently to high temperatures. This makes welding more difficult to automate.

Director Pedro, in his own words, thought it was a nice challenge and gave up his job as manager at a nearby Bosch car parts factory. „Bicycles are… How shall I put it? A sexy product.”

According to him, engineers and people from the German robot supplier Kuka talked a lot about what was and wasn’t possible. “There were quite a few people who said: you will never succeed. There is no know-how about in the market.”

Director Pedro is a modest forties in sneakers that you can’t catch a lot of emotion. But when you walk through the factory with him, some pride seeps through. He constantly points out large installations buzzing to his left and right. “We designed this ourselves.”

Here and there people are still walking around to operate machines and to move and pack materials. In total, Triangle’s employs about 350 people. About a third of them work in design and engineeringsaid Pedro.

Bike Valley

After a few years of talking and thinking, Rodi decided to build the factory in 2016. It was possible, or so they thought at the company. Two other Portuguese parts suppliers, Miranda and Ciclo Fapril, thought the same way and stepped in. Together, the three shareholders invested approximately $30 million in Triangle’s plant.

They chose the village of Borralha as their location, in the region that is also called ‘Bike Valley’: the Portuguese may not necessarily cycle much in their hilly country, but the north does have a large bicycle industry. It grew out of a long history of metalworking in the region. The country even exports the most bicycles in Europe, in 2020 there were 2.7 million. Often these are not well-known brands, but bicycles for chains such as Decathlon.

Fully booked until 2025

That 30 million investment was a big gamble, says Pedro. But today he can only conclude that it was a good step. “We are fully booked until 2025,” he says. And he can already say exactly what he will earn in the coming years. “In 2021, the turnover was 20 million euros. This year it will be about 39 million, in 2023 about 50 million. So those aren’t predictions, are they? Those are orders.”

The large bicycle companies seem to be able to find Triangle’s very well. Sometimes the frames are a bit more expensive than the Asian ones, Pedro says, but the transport costs are a lot lower and the supply lines shorter. Once Triangle’s has put its frames in the truck, they will be at the door of major Dutch manufacturers such as Accell (Batavus) and Pon (Gazelle) within a few days.

In fact, the price makes little difference at the moment, says Pedro. He makes no secret of the fact that his good grades are partly the result of the enormous bicycle boom that erupted in Europe after the corona crisis. There is simply a shortage of frames. “In a sense we are not competing with Asia now. There is room for everyone. We make 250,000 frames a year – a fraction of the European demand of tens of millions of frames.”

At the end of the tour, Pedro wants to show something. He steps out of the factory through a door into the blazing sun. There are two plots of red sand lying fallow – in the distance the hills of the Portuguese interior. Construction for the expansion will begin here soon.