Suresh Raina was said to have departed from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for ‘personal reasons’ but seems to have ended his long journey with the Chennai Superkings (CSK) as the franchise departs from the 2021 season. First, they can break ties with them. The Chennai team is based in Dubai. His team found 13 cases of Covid-19, including two important members of the team, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.According to IPL sources, it also played a key role in Raina’s decision to retire from international cricket recently. But it is now learned that the team management was not happy with the behavior of this 32-year-old player during the separation, which led to CSK owner and former BCCI president N.K. Srinivasan was also angry.

IPL sources said, “As per CSK rules, the coach, captain and manager get suites to stay in the hotel but Raina also gets suite in every hotel where the team stays. The only thing was that there was no balcony in his room.

He said, ‘It was an issue but I don’t think it was a big reason for the comeback (return to India). There can be a bigger issue than the increase of Kovid cases in the team. He said that given the situation, Raina could also be out of the Chennai team for the next IPL starting from April 2021. Is Raina likely to return this season, which could change the situation.

Sources said, “He will not be available in this session and this is clear in the official statement that CSK has released.” There are some things which the top officials have gone through exasperating.

He said, “There is little chance that a player who has retired and probably will not play any kind of cricket will return to CSK. He will be back in the auction and any team can take him. CSK had made a big bid on Ruturaj in hopes that he would be fit after returning from isolation and would be able to attend the practice session after two tests came negative.

IPL sources said, ‘CSK is yet to demand any other player for Raina. They have not decided on it yet. There is speculation that Raina violated the bio-safe environment. Raina’s apology in this case will not have much effect as the team is thinking about the future.

Sources said, “I don’t know how to apologize but CSK will now want to prepare Ruturaj for the future and Dhoni and (head coach Stephen) Fleming will plan their strategy accordingly.” Raina has scored 4527 runs in 164 matches for CSK. He has 5368 runs to his name in the IPL and he is second behind Indian captain Virat Kohli (5412) in scoring the most runs in this T20 tournament.