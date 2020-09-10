The Indian team’s young opener Prithvi Shaw (Prithvi Shaw) is set to return to competitive cricket. He will play for the Delhi Capitals team against Kings XI Punjab on 20 September. He last played in the Test series against New Zealand. He has been away from cricket for the past six months.Sau is currently preparing for the IPL in the UAE. He can start the innings with Shikhar Dhawan for the Delhi team. Sau is in the news for one thing other than cricket. News is flying that he is dating actor Prachi Singh

Prachi made a comment on Sauv’s post, after which it started to be discussed. People notice Prachi’s comment on Saw’s video and post. From their conversation, users started to guess that this young cricketer and actress are dating each other.

Prachi commented on a video of Sav – ‘I am missing this laughter’.

While training, Saw posted a video on which Prachi commented, ‘Stronger than ever’ means stronger than ever before. To this Sav replied – Yes.

Apart from this, Prachi also commented on a picture of Sau and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting. In this picture, Saw and Ponting are smiling and talking to each other. Prachi has commented on this by writing ‘QT’.

Although there has been no official statement from both of them regarding their relationship, but users are definitely speculating that this relationship will be special on social media.

India won the 2018 Under-19 World Cup under the captaincy of Sauv. He made his Test debut against West Indies and scored a century. After that he stayed away from international cricket due to injury and BCCI ban. Sav started his ODI career from the series against New Zealand and scored 84 runs in three matches.