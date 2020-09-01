North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un can get his sister Kim Yo Jong dead. During Kim’s disappearance, her sister Kim Yo Jong had full power in power. Now that Kim Jong has once again surfaced, the dispute between the two about power sharing is increasing. Initially, it was feared that Kim Jong Un died due to corona or some other disease. But, after about a month, he is reappearing.As reported by Express.co.uk, Kim Jong’s sister has not been seen in public anywhere since July 27. It is feared that Kim Jong may get them killed. This dictator of North Korea has already adopted such tactics to get rid of his rivals. Kim Jong is attending those government meetings. Recently, his photo while wandering in the storm-hit areas of North Korea also went viral.

Kim Jong can’t get murdered, claims expert

Professor Nem Sung-woo, a North Korean expert at the University of Korea, said his sister may have pulled back from power after Kim Jong’s arrival. She is also a member of the Kim family. In such a situation, Kim Jong will try to get him killed as the last option. Kim Yo Jong’s growing stature in the Organization and Guidance Department has made him North Korea’s No. 2 in the eyes of the Workers’ Party bureaucrats.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un looked completely healthy, speculation breaks

The most powerful department running Kim’s sister

South Korea’s defense minister Jeong Kyeong-do claims Kim Yo Jong has taken over the powerful department in the Central Committee of the ruling Workers Party. Jeong said Kim’s official title is ‘First Vice Director of the Organization and Guidance Department’. He further added that Kim also looks at North Korea’s strategies regarding America and South Korea.



First came into discussion in 2018

Kim Yo-jong first came into discussion in 2018 when she visited South Korea. She was the first member of the Kim dynasty to enter South Korea for the first time. Here she came with her team to the Winter Olympics. This year he was also seen strategizing with Kim Jong Un several times. Kim Yo Jong is extremely cruel. It is believed that Yo Jong used to decide what issues were important for Jong to take to them. It is said that Yo Jong used to ask the party people to treat them with respect and fear. The media in North Korea always refer to him because even though he has not got the post of vice director, the position is the same.