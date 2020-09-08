Excitement of people is increasing with regard to Apple iPhone 12. Every day new news is coming about its launching. Although the company launches its product in the beginning of September itself, this time it is delayed due to Coronavirus. New information about the launch of iPhone 12 has been revealed that the company can launch it on 22 September.

Event date will be announced soon

According to a recent report, Apple may soon announce the date of its launching event through a press release. Earlier there was news that the company could launch a new iPad and Apple Watch on 7 September. Now the news is coming that the company will presently tell about the date of the launch event.

Event can be held on 22 September

At the same time, no official announcement has been made by the company yet, but it is believed that Apple can organize a launching event on 22 September. Explain that earlier this event was going to be held on 8 September, but now it can be held on 22 September.

Company can launch this product

In this launching event, Apple company will launch four new models of iPhone 12. This time the company will launch two basic and two high end models of the iPhone. Apart from this, Apple Watch Series 6, a new iPad, Apple TV, Air Tags can also be launched.

read this also

iPhone 12 series can be launched in October, the phone can be equipped with these great features, it will compete

Budget is less than 15 thousand, then these smartphones can become your choice, choose more features at a lower price