It’s really bizarre when you sit down how many people want a Cybertruck.

Ah, the Tesla Cybertruck. Despite the Roadster, Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y being earlier, the Cybertruck is the Tesla archetype. The car is extreme in everything and completely different from what we are used to. The device was designed by a 3-year-old toddler with a pencil and triangular triangle. That design is now being put into production.

Extra remarkable is that Tesla applies this design in one of the most conservative segment: that of the pick-up truck. The first GroenLinks voter and or D66 sympathizer with a pick-up has yet to be born.

Now the phenomenon of electric pick-up is not new anymore. Where Tesla was the first in the segment in most cases, that is clearly not the case now. The Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV are already ahead of the Cybertruck. Where those cars do more or less the same and look more or less the same as all other Teslas, the Cybertruck is completely different. Doesn’t that scare people off?

no! Apparently there are an insane amount of people who want a Cybertruck. It is not yet clear exactly which specifications will be available and what the prices will be, but everyone wants one. According to Electrek – who own the Reservation Tracker keep an eye on – it concerns more than 1,600,000 people who want such a crazy Cybertruck at their doorstep. That’s really insane.

Perspective

To put it in perspective: in the best years, about 900,000 units of the F-150 were sold annually. That was also the best-selling ‘car’ in the world. Add the copies from Canada on top of that and you end up with about a million copies a year.

Now there is a small blow to the arm. These are deposits of 100 dollars, which is about 96.50 euros. So that is not really a binding purchase contract where you are really tied to an order. However, in many cases you could also say: if it was only about the sympathetic thought, people would have had their money refunded long ago. That apparently did not happen.

Production of the Tesla Cybertruck is scheduled to start in mid-2023.

