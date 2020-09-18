China’s footsteps in the Indian Ocean have suffered a major setback. India has also joined the race to build the strategically important Thailand’s Kra Canal (Kra Canal Project) project. This 135 km long canal will connect the Gulf of Thailand to the Andaman Sea. This will reduce the distance between the Indian Ocean and South China Sea. It was previously feared that China has got this project, but the Thai government has put these speculations to a halt.A parliamentary panel in Thailand claimed on Monday that several nations have shown interest in building Kra Canal in southern Thailand. With this, ships coming from South China Sea to the Indian Ocean will not have to travel around the Malacca Strait. This will also reduce the time and fuel consumption of those ships.

India, Australia and America also included in the race

The head of the parliamentary committee studying the feasibility of this project and Thai Nation Power Party MP Songklod Thiprat said that the centuries-old dream of building a canal in Kra Istmus is nearing to become a reality. Countries like China, India, Australia and the US are keen to support Thailand on this project.

Over 30 foreign firms exposed to Thai government

MP Songklod also told the Thai media that all these countries want to sign a memorandum of understanding with us for the construction of the canal. Several foreign embassies have approached us for a status report of this project. More than 30 foreign firms have shown interest in investing or supplying us with financial and technical assistance to construct this canal.

In this canal project, the case has been overturned by the entry of anti-Chinese countries like India, America and Australia. Earlier it was feared that China would like to complete this project in order to establish its dominance in the Indian Ocean. With this, not only could he encircle India in a short time, but his navy would also reach the Indian military base in Andaman and Nicobar quickly.

The country that gets this canal project will also be able to use it commercially and strategically. With this, not only the economy of that country, but also its dominance in the Indian Ocean and South China Sea. China is already trying to make this project.

Thailand has already shocked China before

Thailand indefinitely postponed plans to buy 2 submarines from China after a massive public protest a few days ago. The government of Thailand has also withdrawn from Parliament its plan to give advance funding for these submarines to China from next year’s budget. Thailand began talks with China in June 2015 on the purchase of submarines. Thailand’s cabinet gave its approval in 2017 regarding the purchase of the first submarine. Thailand was to pay $ 434.1 million to China for this. The submarine was to be delivered in 2013. But the purchase of the remaining two Uan class S26T diesel electric submarines could not be discussed. China had demanded $ 720 million for these two submarines, while Thailand had given it too much.