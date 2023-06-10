There is no doubt that one of the most handsome and beloved singers in the world of Mexican music is Alexander Fernandezalso know as ‘The foal‘, son of one of the most important legends in the country, Mr. Vicente Fernández.

Many women fell in love with Alejandro’s gallantry, talent and personality, however, he remained focused on his profession, and although some women did steal his heart at the time, none of them were the lucky ones.

So Alejandro Fernández continued looking for the love of his life and now he seems to have found him with his current partner, the Mexican model Karla Laveaga, a relationship that is going from strength to strength.

Alexander, currently 52 yearshas been accused of being a man who is very much in love due to the large number of women with whom he has decided to share his life, however, they have remained in the past, since he was unable to maintain a stable relationship with all of them for years.

Alejandro Fernández and couples have had El Potrillo

Alejandro’s first sentimental partner was America Guinart, the only wife he has had in his entire life; who began dating from a young age and after a few years decided to formalize their relationship. They then became parents and had three children; Álex, Camila and América, but they ended up separating in 1998.

Although ‘The foal‘ He has not remarried, he has had other sentimental partners, one of them was Ximena Diaz, with whom he had a relationship for more than nine years, also the mother of his two youngest children; Emiliano and Valentina, but everything came to an end.

Alexander was also with Ayari Anaya, with whom he lasted no more and no less than eight years. Also, she was associated with Ana Paulaa young singer 23 years his junior.

Currently, the musician maintains a relationship with the model and influencer karla laveaga, which has become one of the favorites of her fans. Everything seems to indicate that the singer has finally found the love of his life.

