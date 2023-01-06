Covid, Giorgi and Madame in trouble. The fake vaccine doctor speaks

The situation is getting worse and worse Camila Giorgi and Madamecome under investigation for i fake green passes obtained without carrying out the anti-Covid vaccination. Doctor Daniela Cricketer, the arrested doctor, now admits everything. “I’m upset And repented for my actions”. Thus begins – reads the Corriere della Sera – the long confession of the doctor from Vicenza who ended up in handcuffs on charges of having pretended to vaccinate hundreds of health professionals, entrepreneurs, law enforcement agencies and VIPs. In the interrogations of recent months, Grillone lets himself go: “I’m not no vax” he explains to the prosecutor. “I believed in the usefulness of the vaccine. Unfortunately after the two doses that I self-administered I saw that they appeared on my body of the sores and i had heavy side effects”.

His conversion would have matured talking to a surgeon “He convinced me – continues the doctor and the Corriere reports it – that the reaction was consequence of doses (…) She asked me to perform on her a bogus vaccine and asked to send me some acquaintances who didn’t want to get vaccinated… And I accepted. The vaccine was then flushed down the toilet by me “. Meanwhile the VIPs arrive in her office. To be honest, the doctor doesn’t even know who she is Madamehowever, Camila remembers well George: “The Giorgi family has been under my care for a long time… Camila in particular suffered from the so-called “tennis elbow” (…) Just before the beginning of summer she had come asking for the possibility of gain of the false claims of all mandatory vaccinesas well as the vaccine Covid». He therefore fixes appointments «for the summer and for the autumn. I can confirm with absolute certainty that nobody of vaccines against the Giorgi family have actually been administered. In that case I have not received any payment”.

