Did he also lie about his interrogation? Alessandro Impagnatiello continues to mislead? This is what the investigators think

After the discovery of the lifeless body of Giulia Tramontano, Alexander Impagnetiello he was arrested and interrogated by the police.

In front of the traces found in the house and in the car, cornered by the agents, Alessandro Impagnatiello is collapsed and confessed the crime of his 7 months pregnant partner. He had tried to mislead everyone, to make people believe that Giulia Tramontano had disappeared after finding out about her relationship with a colleague, which had been going on for a year. Lies soon exposed.

Long hours of interrogationduring which the 30-year-old bartender talked about the two relationships and how he ended the life of the woman who was carrying his child.

We met during the Covid period in 2020. In 2021 we moved in together. In the summer of 2022 I met the 23-year-old Italian-English girl. He didn’t have many friends here in Italy and this fragility of hers brought me closer to her even though we were both engaged.

For a year the accused managed to manipulate both, until they found out everything and met to talk. The crime happened right after that meeting, when Giulia is back home to face Alexander:

Approach the conversation with me in normal tones, resigned. It didn’t last long and in the house there was a chill between her and me.

A story that, however, found no evidence in the chat between the two viewed by the investigators. Julia was very angry.

He contested various episodes that he had learned about. I was in the dining room and she was in the kitchen preparing dinner. She told me that life had become heavy for her and she was no longer able to live. She started getting cuts on her arms. I got up from the sofa and walked over to her. She had already inflicted cuts on her neck. In order not to make her suffer, I too gave her three or four blows on her neck.

A version with which he perhaps wanted to make believe that he did it because she was going to die anyway, but that didn’t convince anyone. The investigations revealed that, on the contrary, Alexander had premeditated everything. Before the crime he had searched the Internet for information how to take someone’s life, how to erase stains and how to dispose of a body.