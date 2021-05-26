Passengers looking at their mobile phones on a commuter train. Getty Images

I write this column in a train car, typing on my mobile phone, about a passenger who has three seats in front of me. He is clearly a busy man, so much so that he begins to occupy the rest of us. He has unfolded his office table on the tray, which I think is good because it is worse to fill it with stews, and immediately afterwards he has called by phone, has set the hands-free and has been in a conference for 10 minutes right now. We are so stunned that nobody says anything to him. Rudeness, like shooting, has paralyzing power (especially if it hits you). In other circumstances I could walk down the aisle, sit next to him and propose to him, as a fan of Patricia Highsmith, the perfect crime: he will kill whoever he tells him, and I whoever he orders, with a variant that neither Highsmith nor Hitchcock they raised: the person I want to disappear is him. Him and, incidentally, the one who talks to him.

I am more and more sure that these people who in a place full of people give their interlocutor a hands-free do so so that the hatred is distributed. Does that unknown man whose voice sounded on the other side know that in a train car yesterday Tuesday we all heard him talk about business, urban planning, politics …? Wouldn’t all this be a hidden camera to test the journalist in the wagon and the journalist, stunned lost, is dedicating a column to what should be a cover?

There is something not new but traumatic about this. Among the few things that we had to learn during the (current) pandemic there is a very delicate one: we were ordered to follow rules whose disobedience hardly entailed sanction. That is to say, the famous individual responsibility was appealed, with whose shield so many authorities later made their fortune. You could, of course, leave the house outside of the established hours, and even during severe confinement you could go out there to stretch your legs; The problem was not to meet the police, because you do not have an assigned agent, and neither was the virus, since you could not infect or infect yourself very little: the problem, like so many things in life, was if we did it too.

For you to be able to do that, the rest of us had to stay at home, in the same way that the man in front of me in the car may be screaming because the rest of us are not doing the same as him. Otherwise, this would be a cricket cage where no one would hear anything. The portable office on the train, generally between rough modes, is a classic that is hardly allowed because there is always one that benefits from the rest of us being ashamed to imagine ourselves doing the same. This happens in many more orders of life, and not only in public space.

As I am going through a zen stage that lasts more than 40 years, I assumed that the gentleman on the telephone had a problem in his terminal that forced him to put on the hands-free and tell us, he and his partner, his life to others. I tend to apologize rather than to confrontation for a mixture of cowardice and deep pasotism. But suddenly the train’s public address rang, the man was unable to hear through the hands-free and he took it off, putting his cell phone to his ear like the rest of the mortals, and to my astonishment (and admiration, because this kind of bastards they are like gamusinos, impossible to find), he said very clearly: “Wait, that way I listen to you much better”.