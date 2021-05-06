ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Markus Söder announced major climate plans – but a little later, the CSU caught up with the environment minister’s wind plans. In an interview with Merkur.de, the Greens attest a “drama” with no effect.

Munich – The polls saw the Union in the electoral favor clearly behind the Greens. And then there was also a drastic climate judgment from Karlsruhe: Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) reacted on Monday with an all-round climate change – presumably to both messages at the same time.

The thesis that Söder now wants to look green like the greens, it was obvious. But doubts are being raised about the announcements. On Wednesday, the CSU boss was overtaken by his own coalition partner: Environment Minister Thorsten Glauber (Free Voters) announced further measures, including on the subject of wind power – the “10-H rule” (see info box) should be dropped. But CSU General Secretary Markus Blume conceded the advance in Munich Mercury immediately.

The Greens, on the other hand, not only accuse Söder of paying lip service – there are no concrete steps for the near future, Söder’s climate positioning is “hypocritical”, complained the energy and climate protection spokesman for the Landtag Greens, Martin Stümpfig, in an interview Merkur.de. The quick end to Glauber’s plans is also proof that Söder is only delivering a “play”: “Always only nice plans, but when things get concrete, pinch” is the stipulation of the CSU.

Söder announces the climate plan – and annoys the Greens: Wind power blockade shows the CSU’s “loss of reality”

The list of Söder’s climate requests was long on Monday: “Cleantech offensive with more renewable energies, agricultural solar parks, photovoltaic compulsory on new buildings, urban farming, wood before concrete, expansion of public transport and rail as well as ecological driving with an end to the fossil internal combustion engine by 2035, ”said Bavaria’s head of government.

It’s so hypocritical. Words are really lacking.

But stumpy doubts Söder’s will to actually act. “First of all, these are big, big announcements again. Targets are announced that are a long way off. We haven’t heard anything from Mr Söder about any concrete measures. ”Glauber’s plans to abolish the 10-H rule would have been“ a step ”, perhaps even the way over a“ golden bridge ”after the Karlsruhe judge’s verdict, explained Stümpfig .

Instead, a “loss of reality” by the CSU is revealed – without the expansion of wind power, a climate-neutral Bavaria would not be feasible at all by 2040, the Greens judged. Solar energy alone is not a sufficient option, since electricity consumption is highest and solar electricity generation is lowest in winter.

Climate measures in Bavaria – important terms The 10-H rule: The rule that has been in force in Bavaria since 2014 states that a wind turbine must be at least ten times its height away from residential developments. In order to be able to deviate from this, a municipal council must take an express resolution. Critics complain that since then the expansion of wind power in Bavaria has practically come to a standstill. Markus Söder and the CSU want to stick to “10-H”. CO2 shadow price: The Greens have been calling for this mechanism for some time: The so-called CO2 shadow price should be set at 180 euros per tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) in all profitability calculations for all awards and construction projects in the state.

Stubbornly, Söder’s reaction to the failure of the federal climate law in Karlsruhe went tough. Söder signed the Federal Climate Protection Act in 2019, and its Bavarian counterpart was just six months old. “And then he stands up and welcomes the verdict from Karlsruhe – that’s so hypocritical. Words really fail you, ”said Stümpfig Merkur.de. So far, Bavarian climate policy has only consisted of announcements: “We have nothing, really nothing, since Markus Söder has been Prime Minister.”

Söder’s climate plan: Greens angry about “nice goals” – “Free voters have nothing to report”

In view of the tight CO2 budget to avert the massive consequences of climate change, action must now be taken, Stümpfig continued. In an urgency motion The Landtag Greens would have already called for measures that could be implemented directly, including a CO2 shadow price, planning-safe solar compulsory for all new buildings, mandatory e-mobility in the state vehicle fleets wherever possible, a wind agency of the state forests – and the abolition of the 10-H -Rule that the CSU has now rejected again.

The above could be adopted by the end of May, says the Greens. So it will show: “Is something going to happen now or nothing?”. In view of the coalition disputes, the Free Voters and the Ministry of the Environment cannot be counted on: “Unfortunately, what the Free Voters propose does not matter because they have nothing to report.”

Greens contradict Söder on the subject of the climate and are planning to refer to a referendum – Association reprimands “worst climate law”

Stümpfig also doubted one of the most striking statements by Söder. Ecological awareness has long been “part of everyday culture”, the CSU boss had declared. It looks a little bit different. It is true that there is a high level of acceptance among the population for climate issues or renewable energies. It often looks different when it comes to concrete purchase decisions. That was “human”, explained the Green. Nevertheless, more environmental education is now needed – all democratic parties are faced with “a lot of work”.

Stümpfig did not rule out agreeing to a new climate law of the state government if the coalition around Söder “understood the wake-up call from Karlsruhe”. Nevertheless, the Greens now want to initiate a referendum together with the SPD, ÖDP, the associations LBV and Bund Naturschutz as well as Fridays For Future – probably analogous to the success of the bee referendum. However, there are “high hurdles”, Stümpfig admitted. “We have to see what Corona allows us.”

CSU climate policy under fire: “Germany’s worst law” – Söder also announced forest measures

The Bavarian State Representation of the Federal Renewable Energy Association also criticized it on Wednesday. In a letter to Söder who Merkur.de is available, the association attested the Free State “one of the worst climate protection laws in Germany”. One should now clarify in a meeting of the Energy and Climate Advisory Council: “What remaining CO2 budget do we have for Bavaria if we want to make our contribution to compliance with the Paris resolutions?” From the answer one must then derive concrete steps, it said .

Söder himself sees Bavaria and the CSU, however, as pioneers when it comes to climate protection. In fact, the Free State had received some impulses under its aegis. In addition to the proposals of the referendum “Save the bees”, Söder also put a forest offensive on the agenda. A total of 30 million trees are to be planted by 2023 – five million more than originally planned. (fn with material from dpa)