You get up 3 times, so that is the season opener. Rhymes solely to a restricted extent or with a sluggish pronunciation – however that is no much less true. No less than from HSV-View. Subsequent Monday (6.30 p.m.) all earlier forecasts and outlooks are (nearly) value nothing. Then HSV has to ship for the primary time of the season. It’s going to definitely not be straightforward at Dynamo Dresden. Particularly because the Saxons can depend on the assist of 10,000 followers. With this elf you possibly can Daniel Thioune kick off.
A couple of days in the past, Thioune introduced his choice to not begin the season with Julian Pollersbeck as a daily goalkeeper. In keeping with the coach, that was not a choice FOR the opposite two remaining keepers within the squad (Daniel Heuer Fernandes and Tom Mickel), however ultimately it comes right down to the identical factor. Until HSV conjures up a brand new goalkeeper nearly in a single day. Since this can not actually be assumed, and Heuer Fernandes is rather a lot safer than Mickel, the previous Darmstadt native will guard the Hanseatic gate on Monday.
Throughout the preparation section, Thioune performed each a series of 4 and three in a row. The latter labored fairly effectively within the final check in opposition to Hertha, so I assume that HSV will play in the identical line-up in Dresden. Means: Leistner, Jung and Ambrosius will do the central protection, whereas Tim Leibold (on the left) and Josha Vagnoman (on the precise) work on the wings. Khaled Narey, who not too long ago appeared vigorous, may be an possibility for the precise again, performed on this place a number of occasions in the course of the check matches. For Jan Gyamerah, who has simply recovered, a efficiency on Monday might be a little bit early.
With three kickers from Sonny Kittel, Jeremy Dudziak and Aaron Hunt, it will be outrageous to not allow them to onto the pitch. Though this can be a very offensive variant, and maybe to not be seen as a everlasting mannequin for the second division operation, however with all of the love: to point out worry or weak point in entrance of a 3rd division workforce (with all due respect for this league and Dynamo) and due to this fact one Placing Klaus Gjasula in defensive midfield as a clearer could possibly be the unsuitable sign.
Simon Terodde ought to be seated. And truly Manuel Wintzheimer too. Within the check in opposition to Feyenoord, each harmonized fairly effectively with one another for over an hour.
