Alberto has just been appointed director of the company. The new position implies a raise in salary, office and parking space. The first two questions, by contract; the latter, out of habit. A custom that, however, collides with the equality and conciliation plan that the company has just approved and that underlines the preference of workers with children when accessing the company parking. The new vacancy is disputed by Alberto and Azucena, one of the employees and mother of three children. The norm protects her; to him, custom. Conflict served. “As a manager, I have to go out to many work meetings and I can’t waste time looking for a parking space every time I come from one of those meetings,” Alberto claims. “By the time I leave the children at school and go to work, there is no way to park on the street, while he, who arrives early in the morning, would find a place without a problem,” argues Azucena. Two people with their reasons, and none willing to compromise. So they turned to a mediation service.

“In the end they came up with a solution that I really liked. They agreed that Alberto should park on the street, since at that time there is no problem of location. As soon as Azucena arrives, she calls him on the phone. He goes down to remove the car so that she can put it in that hole and Alberto then keeps his in the company parking lot, so that he can take it out as many times as he needs during the day to attend meetings. The two have won, because both are guaranteed a parking space, and no one has given anything. That case was handled by Elisa Sánchez, clinical psychologist, accredited mediator (she is registered in the Registry of Mediators of the Ministry of Justice) and director of the Idein workplace wellness consultancy. She mediates, but the solutions, she warns, “must always come from those affected themselves.” “In the case of the dispute over parking, they first considered using the square on alternate days, but, in that case, both lost, both had to give in.”

Sánchez has been advising companies on conflict resolution for six years, an issue that has also been incorporated into the action protocols of professionals dedicated to the prevention of occupational hazards. «They don’t call us about these problems, but we find them. The ‘climate’ of work is noticeable as soon as you enter an office. Just by watching how they talk to each other, you know if there is good or bad vibes. Suffice it to ask ‘how is the atmosphere around you?’ so that it ‘comes out’. You see that people are reluctant, that no one answers, that a worker seems uncomfortable because the boss is next door … ”, says Ismael Sánchez-Herrera, president of the Association of Specialists in Prevention and Occupational Health (AEPSAL).

How do alerts go off?



Ismael has seen this “weird” environment many times at labor inspections. «Conflicts between colleagues or with bosses tend to develop problems of a psychosocial nature. And, when there are psychological problems, you can somatize and the physical symptoms appear. The relationship between stress and some cancers, as well as the increased risk of heart attack, has been studied. In fact, there are cases in which a heart attack has been declared an occupational disease. Other times, he says, this conflict leads to a situation of harassment: “Some denounce, but others end up assuming that they are harassed ‘with good reason’: ‘It’s true, I’m a disaster, I’m not worth this …'”

How much? 150 euros costs, approximately, a mediation session. To resolve a conflict, between 4 and 6 biweekly sessions are needed.

In the latter case, the person does not say it, suffers it and is silent. And it is then the task of the inspectors to detect it. It is part of your job, as is making sure that person sits well in the office chair or has adequate lighting at their workstation. This is what AEPSAL technicians call «psychosocial risk assessment», that is, «the possibility that someone will see their physical, psychological or emotional health damaged at work». The damage often manifests itself in “problems of stress, anxiety, and even leads to sick leave.”

The detection method is based on a series of questions whose answers can set off alarms. How often do you have to work beyond your working hours, work overtime, or take work home with you? Does your company resolve conflicts in a fair way? Are you late in delivering your work? Do you receive all the information you need to carry out your work? Does your boss distribute the work well? How often should you hide your emotions or feelings from your colleagues, and from your bosses, and from your subordinates? …

“The answers are closed: ‘yes’ or ‘no’, ‘little’, ‘a lot’, ‘a lot’ … and we work with averages resulting from having asked these same questions in surveys to many people”, explains the representative of AEPSAL. If the answers given by the employees stand out for the worse, “one begins to investigate to see what happens, what risk there is.”

REAL CONFLICTS … AND THEIR SOLUTIONS

The layout maker that hoarded the work

The conflict: In a media outlet in which several EREs had been made, with the consequent reduction of staff, several people complained that a fellow model maker arrived before her time at the newsroom and was taking up a lot of work. The custom was for journalists to give the layout designer to arrive first with the texts for layout. This girl, who had been with the company for many years, acted as boss even though she had never been named as such (the previous boss had left and no one had taken her position). She would model everything and, when the other colleagues arrived on time, they were left with residual, boring and monotonous things. These people began to complain because they believed that their partner’s attitude endangered their work. Although it was something that everyone saw, how that model worked, the directors of the publication and the journalists had to pass it because the work went ahead. But what if this person who did most of the work got sick, what would happen? Because her colleagues claimed that she kept keys and passwords that she did not share.

The solution: A person was appointed to distribute the layout tasks. It was decided that this person would not be any of the layout designers affected by the conflict, but someone from outside, in this case the head of another section, who also assumed the organization of the layout area and the equitable distribution of work.

«This year it’s Christmas time for me»

The conflict: Two colleagues have been coordinating for years to take vacations. He always gave in and she took what she wanted. Until, after six years, he stood up and said that this Christmas he deserved free. In a private meeting with the mediator, he confessed that the problem was not the holidays, but that he felt belittled by the one that until recently he had considered his friend, as well as a partner. He complained that once he even spoke badly to her in public. The mediator worked with that employee on assertiveness and got him to explain to his partner why he felt offended.

The solution: She apologized to him for his behavior and that year they decided that he would enjoy the Christmas holidays to make up for it.

The commercial that ‘sold the motorcycle’

The conflict: The workers of a company complain that the marketing colleagues ‘sell the motorcycle’ to the clients, promising conditions and deadlines that are later not met (part of their salary is variable, depending on what they sell). This makes it difficult for people who have to deal with complaints from dissatisfied customers who have not seen the promises made by the ‘optimistic’ salesperson fulfilled.

The solution: It is a common action in mediation in banks and telemarketing companies: to put sales employees for a day in the workplace of those who serve customers in the front line so that they see the bad times that happen because they have promised things that they cannot be fulfilled.

Two partners and each one, at a different pace

The conflict: Two partners with different business visions: one more focused on finance, more rigid with deadlines; the other with more ideas but more relaxed in execution. They wanted to separate, but how to do it?

The solution: In the mediation process, they agreed that the former would buy its share from the latter, but the latter would remain linked to the company as the main supplier. The first could also resort to other suppliers, there would be competition, which would force the second to be stricter with delivery times so as not to lose work.