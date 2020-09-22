Highlights: A teenager was burnt alive in Sultanpur on Monday

After the murder of the teenager, the killers who carried out the incident are far away from reach

It is alleged that the killers had the protection of SO Baldirai, stirred up

Sultanpur

Journalist Pradeep Singh’s daughter was burnt alive on Monday in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. After this incident, the accused of murder is still out of the reach of the police. It is alleged that the killers had the patronage of SO Baldirai. It is important to mention the matter of protection because in June, the father of Shraddha’s assassination attacked her father with a fatal attack and at that time the SO was also under question Finally, eight days after the incident, an FIR was registered on the intervention of IG Range Faizabad Division.

The surprising thing is that the SO against the accused against whom the case was filed, on the instructions of the higher officer, did not even make the arrest. After this, the same accused burned the journalist’s daughter alive on Tuesday. The girl has also revealed those names before her death.

The bikes were also set on fire

Pradeep Singh of Tundarsa Majre Angar village of Balderi police station area is a journalist by profession. He bought land on the Ayodhya-Sultanpur border. According to Archana, the wife of the journalist, on June 2, when husband Pradeep was plowing on the same agricultural land, Parsauli Majre was a resident of Anger village, Jaykaran, Mahayan, Rohit, Pramod, Dan Singh, Mahesh, Jamuna, Manoj, Bajrangi, Ankit, Mahesh and others. People reached there and attacked with sticks. Pradeep, his brother Amit, Prashant Singh, Amar Bahadur Yadav, Ankit etc. suffered serious injuries. Not only this, these overbearing also set the five bikes standing there on fire. The injured were rushed to Ayodhya Hospital. In this case, SO Akhilesh Singh did not even register an FIR. In the end, on the instructions of IG Range Faizabad Dr. Sanjeev Gupta, a case was registered in 10 sections of the IPC including the murderous attack.

Was sent from the hospital and sent to jail

Some people from the other side were also injured in this rebellion. During the treatment, 80-year-old Kunwar Chauhan died during treatment. After this, the SO picked up many people including the injured journalist Pradeep Singh from the other side and sent them to jail. Locals say that SO was put in abeyance by the arrests of the men against whom the case was filed on the instructions of the IG. According to sources, the local police was under pressure from a domineering public representative of the area, due to which the police continued to help that one side.

IG said – very heinous matter, now …

After the daughter’s death, mother Archana has been given a complaint against the 4 accused in the village. Regarding this, CO Baldiray Vijay Mal Yadav said, ‘Tahrir is found. The police are pushing for the arrest of the accused. The accused will be arrested soon. ‘ IG range Faizabad Dr. Sanjeev Gupta was talked about in this whole matter. He said that the officials of the district have not yet informed about the matter. He said that it is a heinous crime, in which no one will be spared from the accused to the guilty policeman. The IG said, “I will talk to the SP and monitor this case.”