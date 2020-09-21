The sentences are tough and they are not from a notorious police critic. “Anyone who really takes the word individual case into their mouths really can’t help,” said the chairman of the Federation of German Detective Officers, Sebastian Fiedler, after the discovery of chat groups with right-wing extremist content in the North Rhine-Westphalia police – and sent a warning afterwards: “If any interior minister in Germany were to believe that his state was immune to such facets, that would be hard to beat in terms of naivety.”

After unauthorized data inquiries and the forwarding of private information to threatening letter writers in Hesse, after investigations into right-wing extremist chat groups of police officers in North Rhine-Westphalia and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) sees himself more and more isolated with his refusal to conduct a study on racism among the police to be commissioned.

It seems like an evasive step when he now holds out the prospect of a study on racism in the entire German society. An evasive step that does not bring the matter to bear on the public and the police themselves have a right to.

It is possible that the CSU politician, as the guardian of internal security, is driven by the desire to ward off even the appearance of general suspicion against police officers according to the motto: I won’t leave you out in the rain!

How widespread is racism among the police? Experts say: there is no data on this. Photo: imago / Deutzmann

But the more stubbornly he sticks to the chosen line, the less he achieves for the reputation of the police. Does Seehofer really want to wait until individual countries have submitted their own study and he, as Federal Minister of the Interior, can then comment on it from the sidelines?

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

It is true that there are some in the debate who want to damage the reputation of the police. But they have long since become a fringe group, no longer play a role in the broad alliance that is now demanding scientific clarification.

Even critical police experts say: We know too little about the spread and impact of right-wing extremist views in this profession. Everything will not be all right automatically once reliable data is available. But a study would be a basis for doing some things better.