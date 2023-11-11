The case of Indi Gregory

Maybe that’s the case disintegrate the charm of England, London first and foremost. That entirely touristy idea of ​​the existential landing place of every dream and conquest in South Kensington. A nation that questions the right to life fails to capture my attention. Let’s stop seeing it as an idea of ​​a holiday, a weekend abroad.

Let’s rediscover our villages, our places of homeland history. This ferocious inhumanity does not deserve curiosity or even affection: dear readers, take your holidays in Italy or other countries. Go anywhere but England. Let’s do it for Indi Gregory, Charlie Gard and the others. Let’s break the wall of obtuseness with facts. Cinema has created a seductive image of England.

How many women have imagined enveloping romantic scenarios with “Nothing Hill”, the film starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. They embodied pure love stronger than wealth (she, in the film, an established diva and he a poor Christ). But reality is more aggressive and does not allow a child to survive and try to overcome the trap of time.

These are no longer the times of “Fumo di Londra”, the famous film by and with Alberto Sordi who walked around the city with a bowler hat on his head and a posh umbrella as a cane. The pipe à la Maigret completed the picture of the perfect London man seen by the great Roman actor. But life is very different from the many films that have told and fueled the myth of the English. Let’s start taking it apart.

Enough with the charm of 007 and with all the other mass media nonsense, a child is dying. The world is big, and wars permitting, you can go anywhere. Imagine your holidays in the most unthinkable places (better in Italy), but don’t go to England.

