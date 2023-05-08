Thus France keeps the leash on all of Africa

French politicians have recently pointed out that we Italians do not know how to deal with migrantsthe. It is worth understanding how France relates to Africa, and when Macron’s nation has influenced the continent, and not for the better. Let’s make the point. Starting from one point: that our “cousins” will receive around 500 million over the next three years from the UK to avoid “invasion” of migrants to the cliffs of Dover.

France and Britain, in abandoning their colonies (or being driven out), left behind loyal servants. The UK used its colonial servants to create a spider web where former colonies, tax havens, launder dirty money. France wasn’t that advanced, financially, so it had to come up with simpler solutions: import-export with some monetary tricks, to always make money.

In 1945, France created the Franc des Colonies Françaises d’Afrique (CFA franc): a currency usable only in African colonies. Then the unions were created. The Central African Economic and Monetary Union (CEMAC) and the West African Economic and Monetary Community (WAEMU): two African areas that are part of the CFA zone. WAEMU has 8 members: Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. Their common currency is the “franc de la Communauté Financière de l’Afrique (CFA)” issued by the Central Bank of the West African States (BCEAO) in Dakar, Senegal. CEMAC has six members: Cameroon, Republic of Central Africa, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon. Their common currency is the “franc de la Cooperation Financiere Africaine” issued by the Bank of the Central African States (BEAC) located in Yaoundé Cameroon.

