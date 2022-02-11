Home page politics

The possibility introduced around two and a half years ago of depriving fighters of a terrorist militia of their German citizenship has not yet had any practical consequences. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

Reforms in citizenship law decided by the Union and the SPD have had little effect so far. The Union expects negative consequences should the new government implement its identity clarification plans.

Berlin – There has been a lot of debate about sanctions and tightening of nationality law in recent years – it is now apparent that the consequences in practice have remained manageable.

As a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior said on request, the Federal Government is not aware of any case in which someone has lost their citizenship because they “participated in hostilities by a terrorist organization abroad”.

Since this change in the law came into force in August 2019, several suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia have been charged in Germany. However, the change in the Citizenship Act, which the Union and SPD had agreed on at the time, does not apply retrospectively. The decisive factor is not the time of return to Germany, but the period in which the German citizen fought for IS or another terrorist militia.

deadline extended

The third law amending the Citizenship Act also banned the naturalization of foreigners living in multiple marriages. The reform also extended the period for withdrawing German citizenship due to false information about one’s identity from five to a maximum of ten years. There are no nationwide figures on the number of cases in which naturalization was prevented or revoked as a result of these two changes – but this is obviously not a frequently used procedure.

Meanwhile, the traffic light government is planning changes in citizenship law that should make naturalization easier overall. The coalition agreement between the SPD, Greens and FDP also says with regard to the right of residence: “We will expand the clarification of the identity of a foreigner to include the possibility of submitting an affidavit and will create a legal regulation in the law on foreigners for this purpose .”

In order to obtain a residence permit in Germany as a person entitled to protection, a watertight clarification of identity, for example by the asylum seeker presenting a passport, is not absolutely necessary. The situation is different when a settlement permit is issued, which is a prerequisite for possible naturalization at a later date.

“Do not refrain from clarifying identity”

The Federal Ministry of the Interior, which was headed by Horst Seehofer (CSU), sent a letter to the state governments in August. It was expressly pointed out – also with reference to the refugees who have arrived since 2015 – that the discretionary powers available in the right of residence must generally be interpreted here in such a way “that clarification of identity is not dispensed with”.

That must remain so even after the change of government, says the domestic policy spokesman for the Union faction, Alexander Throm. “The identity clarification planned by the traffic light coalition through an oath is an absolute farce,” says the CDU politician. “It must not come like this, because it is a gateway for liars and criminals.” If a new identity is constructed, “the state has little chance of refuting it”. The associated security risk should not be underestimated, warns the member of the Bundestag. “The traffic light coalition says goodbye to the basic consensus in our country, namely that the German state must know who lives here.” dpa