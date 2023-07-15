Home page World

Firefighters extinguish embers of a fire near Bad Belzig in Brandenburg. © Cevin Dettlaff/dpa

There were no major fires up until the afternoon. However, a forest fire protection officer has not yet banned the danger.

Potsdam – The drought in the great heat has not led to any major forest fires in Brandenburg on Saturday. “Forest fires are very limited,” said the state’s forest fire protection officer, Raimund Engel, on Saturday afternoon. Several fields would have burned. A field fire near Duben, a district of Luckau (Dahme-Spreewald district), is about three hectares in size. Another field burned in Plessa in the Elbe-Elster district. The fire brigade was always there quickly. He did not give the all-clear: “As long as it has not rained across the board, the danger will remain.”

With extensive pine forests, little rainfall and light sandy soil, Brandenburg has the highest risk of forest fires nationwide, according to the state forestry agency. The Ministry of the Environment indicates the risk of a forest fire in five stages. The German Weather Service provides the data. Air temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, precipitation rate and radiation of the atmosphere are included in the calculation. According to experts, most fires in the forest are caused by human activity. In the course of global warming, the risk of forest fires is increasing in many regions, as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has established. dpa