Leon, Guanajuato. As far as the administration of Alejandra Gutierrez have been given 70 complaints by workplace bullying and bullying.

The city ​​comptroller, Viridiana Margarita Marquezpointed out that the complaints have increased compared to the past administration, when five were reported.

He stated that there is 20 active processes of which five are broken down for sexual harassment and fifteen for workplace harassment.

Of the 47 already archivedViridiana Márquez mentioned that under article 100, these cases can be reopened if the elements exist to return to the complaint process.

There is also three more cases what are they in process of responsibility for apply a sanction: one for sexual harassment, another for workplace harassment and one more for workplace violence, reported El Heraldo de León.

“We already had a Handbook for attend the harassment Y bullying sexual. It is important to continue strengthening this type of dynamics that will not only monitor, but also take actions to prevent and not just limit ourselves to attending, “said the official.

From the past administration there are three cases still activeone of one Zoo for sexual harassment and two of consulting and research.

“Ideally, file the complaint. I know that there is fear precisely of the victims. In order to be able to prove it, it is important that she expresses her vulnerability, “he stressed.

For her part, the mayoress, Alejandra Gutierrezin his speech after taking protest to the Intersectoral Committee to Prevent and Address Workplace Violencereiterated that the team has listened, attended and sought solutions.