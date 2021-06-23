Psychonauts 2, Despite not being such a big project, it is one that is highly anticipated by fans and as such, the community has already created certain expectations about it. Obviously, developers are under pressure to release the best possible version of the product, but luckily for the team at Double FineIt appears that there has been no instance of crunch during its development.

Kevin Johnson, The game’s senior producer, revealed that no one on the team had experienced crunching to be able to release the game the next August 25th. Johnson He added that the team “has been working incredibly,” and that “he is proud to be a part of something so special.”

Throughout its development, Psychonauts 2 it was delayed several times, but this ended up benefiting the physical and mental health of the team. The game started with a fundraising campaign in 2015, and six years later its launch is closer than ever. It will surely be worth the wait as everything we have seen of the title has been incredible.

Psychonauts 2 comes the August 25 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Fountain: Twitter