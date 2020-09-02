Highlights: India imposes ban on 118 more mobile apps related to China including PUBG

Earlier, 59 Chinese apps were banned in June and 47 in July.

Ban on just 59 apps, Global Times had estimated 45 thousand crore rupees

new Delhi

India on Wednesday banned 118 more mobile apps, including the famous gaming app PUBG, amid growing tensions with China over LAC in eastern Ladakh. This app is related to companies in China. Earlier in June, India banned TicketLock’s 59 Chinese app. In July, 47 mobile apps linked to China were banned. Thus far, a total of 224 mobile apps linked to China have been banned. Let us understand how big these app bans are for China and what message India wants to convey through it.

Mobile apps that were banned on Wednesday include PubG, PubG Lite including Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, Alipay, Tencent Watchlist, FaceU, WeChat Reading, Government WeChat, Tencent Weyun, Apus Launcher Pro, Apus Security, Cut Cut, ShareSaway by Xiaomi And apps such as CamCard. Most of these apps had a large number of users in India. Many Indian youth are addicted to the popular gaming app PUBG. If you download the PUBG app in India, it has been downloaded more than 50 million times. It had 3.3 million active users in India, which is a huge number. Now these restrictions will directly affect the earnings of Chinese companies. Though Pabji was developed by a South Korean company, the Chinese company Tencent issues all the versions that are issued.

The loss to China can be gauged from the fact that when Chinese apps such as TicketLock, Share It, UC Browser were banned at the end of June, the Propgand site Global Times reported that Chinese companies lost thousands of crores of rupees. Was apprehensive. This is the reason why the app ban was called as a digital strike on China.

China’s state media had admitted, a loss of Rs 45000 crore due to ban on just 59 apps

Ticketock was so popular in India that it had the largest number of users in the world. When the ban on 59 apps like TicTalk, Halo, Likey, UC Browser, Shareite fell, China’s official news website Global Times had said that the Chinese companies had suffered a blow of $ 6 billion, or about 45 thousand crore rupees. Ticketcock alone was said to have incurred a loss of about Rs 720 crore annually. Ticktock’s condition deteriorated so much that it was now about to be sold to American companies. If Chinese companies are expecting a loss of 45 thousand crore rupees by banning only 59 apps, then the huge blow to China on 224 mobile apps can be gauged.

India had the largest user base of PUBG mobile game

India has the largest number of users of PUBG mobile app playing in the world of gaming. This game was in the top 5 on the Google Play Store. According to a report, PubG had downloaded 60 million people in the first quarter of 2020 alone. Not only this, in May, PUBG became the world’s highest profitable mobile game. It had a revenue of 226 million dollars or about 1700 crore rupees. Now the ban in India will not only reduce the user base of PUBG but will also result in severe financial injury.

Ban on Ticketcock alone results in loss of Rs 720 crore

Bite Dance, the maker of TicketLock, reported a revenue of Rs 377 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019 in India, according to data from Sensentower. Ticketcock’s earnings grew year-over-year by 310 times in the fourth quarter. For the entire 2019 financial year, the company earned around Rs 720 crore only through TicketTalk. That is, China will incur a loss of about 720 crores every year only due to the closure of Tiktok. In India, about 11.9 million people use TicketTalk.

Messages hidden behind app ban

Through the ban on Chinese mobile apps, India has given a clear message to China that New Delhi will not allow the theft of huge user data of Indians under the garb of apps. The government has banned these apps, posing a threat to India’s sovereignty, integrity, security and peacekeeping. There were complaints that these apps illegally sent important data related to users to servers located outside India.

The demand for a ban on an app like TikTok was already arising because of all the objectionable content on it. When India banned 59 Chinese mobile apps for the first time, an angry China called it a violation of the terms of the WTO. Even after that, India not only overcame China’s objections, in July 47 and banned 2 other mobile apps on 2 September. It was a blunt message to China that India is not going to bow under any pressure. Any threat to his sovereignty, security, whether on the outskirts or in the cyber world, he will not hesitate to take the harshest steps. India is sending a clear message to China on the military front as well as the economic front.

A message of ‘Self-reliant India’ is also hidden behind it. Not only were these Chinese apps a threat to the security of the country, there was also the danger of users stealing data and misusing them. Now banning these will also pave the way for development of native apps as their option. Apps like TicketLock, Cam Scanner have already got native options, which are now becoming increasingly popular.