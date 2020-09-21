Coronavirus: Every day more than two lakh new cases of corona are coming out. In the last 24 hours, 2.43 lakh new cases have been reported in the world and 3890 people have lost their lives. It is a matter of relief that out of 30 million infected people, more than 1.25 crore people have been cured.

According to the WorldMeter, up to 12 million people have been infected corona worldwide. Out of this, 9 lakh 64 thousand (3.09%) people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 28 lakh (73%) patients have been cured. There are more than 74 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

Countries most affected by Corona

Corona cases and death figures have decreased in countries like America, Brazil. India is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. So far, more than seven million people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 33 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, there are more than 16 thousand cases in 24 hours in Brazil. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

America : Case- 7,004,689, Death- 204,118

: Case- 7,004,689, Death- 204,118 India : Case- 5,485,612, Death- 87,909

: Case- 5,485,612, Death- 87,909 Brazil : Case- 4,544,629, Death- 136,895

: Case- 4,544,629, Death- 136,895 Russia : Case – 1,103,399, Death – 19,418

: Case – 1,103,399, Death – 19,418 Colombia : Case- 765,076, Death- 24,208

: Case- 765,076, Death- 24,208 Peru : Case- 762,865, Death- 31,369

: Case- 762,865, Death- 31,369 Mexico : Case- 694,121, Death- 73,258

: Case- 694,121, Death- 73,258 South Africa Case- 661,211, Death- 15,953

Case- 661,211, Death- 15,953 Spain : Case- 659,334, Death- 30,495

: Case- 659,334, Death- 30,495 Argentina: Case- 631,365, Death- 13,053

More than 2 lakh corona cases in 23 countries

In 23 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 2 lakhs. These include Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany and Bangladesh. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, Mexico, India, Britain, Italy. More than 70 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, India, Mexico). A total of 5.02 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 52 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in terms of maximum death. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

