The Colombian women Linda Caicedo is one of the players nominated to win the Ballon d’Or in the female category. The star of the Colombian National Team dreams of making history among the best in the world.

The 18-year-old player is already at the ceremony that steals all the attention of the football world and that will take place this Monday at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, place chosen by France Football magazine to hold the 67th edition of the Ballon d’Or.

Caicedo wore a black suit jacket and a dreadlock hairstyle. The woman from Cali posed in front of the cameras and took some photos at his entrance to the theater in Paris.

Linda is among the finalists to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or, although she will have to compete against world stars such as the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí and Olga Carmona; the Brazilian Debinha and the English Rachel Daly.

His place is assured at the Théâtre du Châtelet, the chair he will be in is already marked with his name and He will sit with the current star of the men’s Real Madrid, the Englishman Jude Bellingham.

