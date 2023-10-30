You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Linda Caicedo, Real Madrid player.
Linda Caicedo, Real Madrid player.
Linda Caicedo is part of the shortlist competing for the women’s Ballon d’Or.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The Colombian women Linda Caicedo is one of the players nominated to win the Ballon d’Or in the female category. The star of the Colombian National Team dreams of making history among the best in the world.
It may be of interest to you: Linda Caicedo dreams of the football Olympus: particular detail in the Ballon d’Or
The 18-year-old player is already at the ceremony that steals all the attention of the football world and that will take place this Monday at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, place chosen by France Football magazine to hold the 67th edition of the Ballon d’Or.
Caicedo wore a black suit jacket and a dreadlock hairstyle. The woman from Cali posed in front of the cameras and took some photos at his entrance to the theater in Paris.
We tell you: Former Independiente Santa Fe player won the votes: he is the new councilor of Bogotá
Linda is among the finalists to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or, although she will have to compete against world stars such as the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí and Olga Carmona; the Brazilian Debinha and the English Rachel Daly.
His place is assured at the Théâtre du Châtelet, the chair he will be in is already marked with his name and He will sit with the current star of the men’s Real Madrid, the Englishman Jude Bellingham.
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#elegant #Linda #Caicedo #arrived #Ballon #dOr #gala #Paris #video