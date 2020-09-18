Akshay Kumar recently announced the release date of his upcoming film ‘Lakshmi Bomb’. The film will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on 9 November. Although the makers were promoting the film as a Diwali release, the film is being released five days before Diwali. In such a situation, questions are arising in the minds of fans, why is ‘Laxmi Bomb’ not being released on Diwali i.e. November 14 (Friday) or November 13 (Friday) a day before that? The special thing is that all the films released earlier were released on Disney Plus DotStar on Friday.

Bollywood Hungama wrote in a report quoting sources, ‘As we all know that number 9 is lucky for Akshay Kumar. Earlier, the film was to be released on 9 September as Akshay Kumar’s birthday happens on this day. Even before this, he has been trying that the film can be released on the 9th. Not only this, the trailer of the film can also be released on the 9th.

The source further said- ‘Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1 is also releasing on Amazon Prime on 13 November. The makers felt that there should be a gap in the release of films. Keeping both these things in mind, the makers decided to release ‘Lakshmi Bomb’ on 9 November.

According to the source, the film’s trailer can be released in October. The release date of the trailer is not yet fixed. We are trying to release the trailer on 9 October. ‘ Regarding the film Coolie No.1, the source said that we are also doing a gap in the release of films so that both the films can get a chance to shine on social media.

Let me tell you that ‘Laxmi Bomb’ is a horror comedy film. Kiara Advani will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. It is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Muni 2 Kanchana’.