When human words had become useless, a dog thought of saving a woman who had decided to take her own life. The scene as dramatic as it was profound took place in the UK, on ​​the M5 motorway in the county of Devon where a woman had climbed onto a bridge and threatened to take her own life.

Many police forces intervened on the spot but the situation did not seem to have a positive evolution: “The police negotiators were talking to the woman, but the situation was becoming increasingly worrying.”

Among those present were also the firefighters of the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, in whose ranks there is also Digby, an Australian labradoodle who has started working in the rescue departments since 2018: “One of the brigade teams del fuoco had the idea of ​​taking Digby with them … [che] helps teams that have been exposed to trauma during conversation therapies. When Digby arrived, the young woman immediately turned her head to look and smiled. Thus began a conversation about that dog and its role in the fire department. “She was asked if she would like to meet him if she went back over the railing, which we are pleased to say she did.”

Once in a safe state, police said she was placed in the care of mental health professionals and Digby can be called a hero.

