Buying a car at a government auction for next to nothing and finding out at home that it is in top technical condition is of course the dream. The problem is that you are certainly not the only one browsing through Domains and if there is a nice deal, there is probably a trader who will make a higher offer and snatch it from under your nose. But we suspect that this Bentley is not a good deal. So did this Continental Speed ​​GT sell for next to nothing?

This decorated Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​appeared for the second time at Domeinen Roerende Zaken last month. The first time, the highest bid was too low and the government did not award the car. So you rarely get a stunt price from the government. In the second chance a bid was received that was high enough. Someone dared to 33,109 euros to bid on Bentley Continental GT Speed. And that doesn't sound expensive for a Bentley.

The government also wants something

The government would like an additional 15 percent on top of the winning bid, which means the new owner will already have to pay at least 38,000 euros. You feel that is still not expensive for a Bentley that has at least 600 hp, but probably even 800 hp due to engine tuning. The cheapest Continental GT Speed ​​in the Netherlands now costs at least 59,950 euros, so there is still some margin.

The problem is that this Continental GT still needs some serious cosmetic attention. Even if you install standard bumper stuff again, you still have to spray it. And the damage doesn't appear to be limited to the Veilside body kit; the lamps are broken and the paint on the door is cracked. And then you don't know what the engine is like. Then the eternal question is: is it worth more or less because someone once invested money in a body kit and engine tuning?

In Germany they are almost cheaper

Is it a good deal then? For the answer to that question you have to look in Germany. There you will find several Bentley Continental GT Speeds with lower mileage without tuning for around 40,000 euros. You still have to import it, but the costs will probably be lower than the repair costs of this orange copy. In any case, we would not have dared to do it for this money, but we hope that the new owner is very happy with it.