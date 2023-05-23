So companies embrace sustainability

The positive news is that 55.2% of companies are doing a lot for integrated sustainability; the bad news is that almost 40% did not give great signals in this sense. This is the most evident result that emerges from a survey, conducted by Sircle Benefit, published yesterday in Milan. The occasion was the meeting “Governing sustainability”. Objective: to offer an insight into the impact of ESG factors, but also the new EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and Efrag standards.

The Directive aims to extend the obligation of sustainability reporting to private companies by extending the obligation to all large companies, listed and unlisted: this will be about 5,000 companies. From the most recent SDGs Report, only 19.6% of companies that have drawn up environmental and sustainability financial statements and/or reports are medium-sized with 250-499 employees and 34.4% are large, with 500 or more employees.

Data also emerges from the survey. Firstly, for 79% of the sample, governance significantly affects the implementation of corporate sustainable development. For 96% of companies, it is essential to involve the board in sustainability strategies. Furthermore, a similar percentage believes that it is very important to have tools for measuring sustainability. Finally, 80% believe that it is essential to adopt a management system to integrate sustainability into corporate governance.

