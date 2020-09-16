China is now conducting live fire drills in the South China Sea after being beaten by India at the Ladakh border. His Eastern Theater Command is participating in this drill. China’s state media is presenting it as a readiness to occupy Taiwan. While strategic experts are describing it as preparing for China’s war against India. From 29–30 August to 7–8 September, the Indian Army has repelled the People’s Liberation Army of China in many parts of Ladakh.There were also reports that Jinping expressed his displeasure at the retreat of the Chinese army in Pangong. However, the Communist Party of China also expressed anger at the concerned commander. In such a situation, there is a possibility that the Chinese army will definitely try to retaliate. However, the Indian Army occupies several strategically important peaks on the southern side of Pangong. In such a situation, China may try to infiltrate another region.

Chinese people are angry about this matter

According to India Today report, there is a lot of anger in China that the area which was won in the 1962 battle with the death of 82 Chinese soldiers, has been re-occupied by India without firing a single shot. . India has invaded China’s sore vein by capturing important targets in the Pangong area. It is also being said that China cannot reclaim the region by fighting India in this area. India is also not going to hand over the area to China through negotiations.

China can take action during US elections

Demand for tremendous retaliation against India is increasing in China’s military circles. It is becoming increasingly viral on Chinese social media that the Jinping administration will retaliate against India or Taiwan at the time of the US election. This will focus the world’s attention on America. The US will not help India openly due to its political situation, while the Indian Army will also not be able to carry out its operations easily due to heavy snowfall.

China made military strategy

China can do small scale war in this area. Including ambush Indian soldiers. Chinese generals such as Wang Honggang, a former deputy commander of China’s Nanjing Military Zone, have made four suggestions for dealing with India. First, it is necessary to capture India’s air domination in Ladakh. This includes destroying electronic control systems, India’s command network, air defense network (radar network), and air command network. The second is to target India’s major ortillary positions. With which to destroy India’s Ordered Cluster, Logistics Storage Warehouse, Oil Depot etc. The third major is to capture strategic heights that cut off India’s connectivity with the Siachen Glacier and the Depsang area. While the fourth is to capture National Highway 1 from Srinagar to Leh.

Chinese media is beating the rust

China’s official media has been beating the war against India for the past several months. In most articles, India’s strategic power is described as weaker than that of China. It is said in his articles that the Indian Army is not a worthy competitor of China’s PLA. China’s foreign ministry is also repeatedly warning India. There is a discussion in China’s political circles as to why Jinping is not taking any strict action against India.

China is enjoying peace with India at diplomatic level

At the diplomatic level, the Chinese government is still talking about establishing peace with India. This Chinese stand stands in stark contrast to his earlier behavior. In such a situation, experts are apprehensive that the Chinese government is either avoiding the conflict or is secretly and intensively planning a retaliation against India. Many military think tanks in China who monitor India also believe that there is no solution to the war.

This opinion of Chinese think tank about India

Zhang Jiadong, an expert at Fudan University’s Center for South Asian Studies, Qian Feng from Lin Minwang Tianhua University, Zhang Guwangqing of the Chinese Academy of Social Academy, believes that China does not need to ignore India’s hostility. China can get more benefits by negotiating with India instead of war.



Concern over China’s military preparedness

Since the Doklam incident of 2017, many Chinese strategists have raised concerns that China is not adequately prepared for a military conflict in its southwest. China cannot win even small skirmishes. Therefore, China should increase its military deployment before matters become worse.