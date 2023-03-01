Home page politics

From: Anna Katharina Ahnefeld

Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, M), Foreign Minister, and Svenja Schulze (SPD), Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, present the guidelines on feminist foreign policy after the cabinet meeting in front of the Federal Chancellery. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

After 15 months in government, Annalena Baerbock presents her guidelines on feminist foreign policy. These run through all areas of foreign policy. Even in your own house you tidy up.

Berlin – Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) could not resist a dig at CDU leader Friedrich Merz. “I have to admit that I’ve always wondered what kind of trigger word that little word feminist is,” she began her speech at the Federal Foreign Office on Wednesday. Feminist foreign policy is not a combat term, but is derived from the Basic Law – “and that’s certainly not a gimmick,” said the Greens politician. One would like to add “Dear Mr. Merz”. “If women are safe, then everyone is safer,” Baerbock stated a little later. This was reported by the Frankfurter Rundschau.

In recent years, more and more countries have committed themselves to a feminist foreign policy. So Germany is by no means a pioneer. In a way, Sweden invented it. It was Foreign Minister Margaret Wallström who announced in 2014 that she intended to pursue such a course in the future. A change of government later is passé. Stockholm, under the leadership of its right-wing conservative government, has declared feminist foreign policy obsolete. But the idea can no longer be dismissed. In the meantime, numerous countries have committed themselves to this foreign policy principle – including countries such as Canada, France, Mexico, Libya, Luxembourg, Spain and Germany.

Annalena Baerbock presents a strategic plan for feminist foreign policy

Feminist foreign policy prioritises the defense of human rights and marginalized groups and strives for equality. More women should be in the front row of diplomacy stand. A space that is still male-dominated. In 2018, for example, the World Economic Forum stated that only four percent of the peace agreements concluded between 1992 and 2011 were signed by women. They were also represented by only nine percent in the negotiating teams. A study by UN Women shows that the probability that a peace agreement will last longer than two years increases by 20 percent if women participate in the negotiations. Conversely, this means that women could contribute to solving conflicts better. They just don’t usually sit at the table. That is changing – slowly.

Based on these findings, the Federal Foreign Office has published a 80-page catalog with ten guidelines feminist foreign policy developed. In the foreword, Annalena Baerbock writes that women’s rights are an indicator of the state of society. Together with Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD), she presented the concepts for a feminist foreign and development policy before. “We are not calling for a revolution, we are doing something that goes without saying – making sure that our policies reach everyone,” said the Greens politician. From the summer, an “Ambassador of the Federal Foreign Office for Feminist Foreign Policy” is to be appointed. Which means nothing other than: You want to tidy up your own house. And it has to.

Baerbock: The Federal Foreign Office has to take matters into its own hands – women have so far been underrepresented

Because there it has been suffering from diversity so far. Only 27.1 percent of the embassies and 26 percent of the heads of departments are led by women, according to the catalog of guidelines. A blatant imbalance that must not be covered up by the fact that Baerbock is the first woman to hold the highest diplomatic office. A thorough restructuring is imminent, including the introduction of a new career without mandatory rotation. Baerbock will also have to be measured in-house by the promise “we are getting there” she made on Twitter, accompanied by a photo showing her with other foreign ministers.

Further background information on guidelines from the Federal Foreign Office The guidelines could also have a concrete impact on the use of the Ministry's financial resources. By 2025, 85 percent of the project funds should be spent in a "gender-sensitive" manner – this means that before the funds are used, special attention must be paid to how women will benefit from them. A further eight percent should be spent on "gender-transformative". This means that the funds should actively contribute to equality. Other guidelines of the concept relate, for example, to the integration of the perspectives of women and marginalized groups in the global work of the Office for Peace and Security, the commitment to greater participation of women and marginalized groups in peace processes and the fight against sexualized and gender-specifc violence in armed conflicts .

The feminist orientation will “run through all areas of foreign policy,” said Annalena Bärbock on Wednesday at the event in the Federal Foreign Office. She cited peace missions, crisis diplomacy, humanitarian aid and foreign cultural policy as examples. It is about the rights of women, resources for women and the advancement of women as well as the representation of women. However, she also made it clear on Wednesday in Berlin: “Feminism is not a magic wand. We are not naive. We will not be able to solve all the problems in this world with a feminist foreign policy.” It is an accusation often made by critics that the Green foreign politician counters.

“Until women are safe, no one is safe,” added Baerbock. A Ukrainian told her that shortly before the outbreak of the virus Ukraine war said. That doesn’t sound so naive anymore.