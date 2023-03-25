Is the holy month of Ramadan upon us with its spiritual breezes, and its blessed days in which we are keen to give alms and do good, giving ourselves the acceptance of good deeds, but on the other hand, there are people who take advantage of this emotional state to manipulate people’s feelings, and extract alms from them in various ways, the least of which is at the present time begging in His traditional image, through direct demand for money in gathering places, especially mosques.

In light of the dominance of social media and the ease of communication, these methods developed, so that electronic begging became remote, whether through advertisements that appear randomly on these platforms, or through random messages that are sometimes received through the Facebook messaging service, or chat applications such as “WhatsApp”.

The danger of these methods lies in the fact that the donor often does not know the other party, nor can he see it, and it is possible that he is a front for dark entities. May be extreme or criminal!

These errors are not imagined merely to warn against acts based on goodwill, but are based on realistic cases, which began with begging for help for homeless children, or digging a well in a remote village, and other stories that money seekers weave to manipulate the feelings of benefactors, by unknown people, and end with shock. To the donor!

Here, the state’s role in providing licensed entities to receive donations should be noted, because it represents a real guarantee that alms will reach the most needy groups.

The state has strengthened this by enacting legislation prohibiting the collection of donations without a license, and according to Article No. 46 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 regarding combating rumors and cybercrimes, “every Whoever establishes, manages or supervises a website, or publishes information about the information network or a technical means to invite or promote fundraising without a license approved by the competent authorities or in violation of the terms of the license.

Giving alms is a great thing, whether in the month of Ramadan or at any time of the year, and it is not only reflected with goodness on its recipients, but rather gives the giver psychological comfort, and promotes within him noble values ​​such as giving and sharing, and strips him of selfishness and self-reliance, but our giving must not be limited to giving Money only, but it must be scrutinized and effort must be made to ensure that it reaches its beneficiaries.

The United Arab Emirates is a symbol of benevolence and giving, and its white hands extend to all parts of the earth, without distinction between race, color or religion. Therefore, when it calls for the need to direct donations to licensed institutions, we must respond, and we are all confident that there are trustworthy bodies keen on donors and those in need. With hearts filled with goodness.

Arbitrator and legal advisor