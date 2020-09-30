Many famous faces of Bollywood are under the scanner of investigative agencies after the drug angle surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sushant’s special friend Riya Chakraborty is in jail, so big actresses like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh have been questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Now there is more big revelation in this whole matter which is connected to bigger actors. According to the report of Dainik Bhaskar, drugs peddlers have named four big Bollywood actors in NCB inquiries. The four actors are Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea. It is being told that Arjun Rampal has been supplying drugs to Shahrukh. Let me tell you, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Raw’ together. Has worked in films like ‘One’.

Try to find out who Dino supplied

According to the report, an NCB officer has said many big things on the condition of anonymity. The official said that the source of the drug peddler has informed that Arjun has been supplying drugs to Shahrukh. Who Dino used to supply remains to be ascertained. Let me tell you, code names like A, D, R and S were appearing in the news till now and it was being said that they are big mail actors of the industry. We are keeping here the same way the conversation with the officer has been presented in the report of Dainik Bhaskar-

Question- Who told NCB about these names?

Officer’s answer- Drug peddlers have a formula. He has told that Arjun Rampal takes Shahrukh Khan’s house with drugs. The information is reliable but will wait for the man to have Caesar (seizure). As and when disclosed, we will take action against these suspected actors on the basis of technical evidence.

Question- Who is the peddler’s formula, what is his name?

Officer’s answer- Do not let him live yet, he is a paddler’s source, an outsider. There are two intelligence inputs, the formula is not a second class man that has come and told NCB. These are inputs from an international agency.

Question- Who is this paddler whom his source spoke? David or Anuj Keswani etc.

Officer’s answer- All this is technically unrelated right now. The peddler is David Unrelated. It is a fully credible person with intelligence input who is the captive of the peddler’s contact and has been with Arjun Rampal. We have some reliable proof that Arjun has a connection to Shahrukh and Dino Morea is with someone else.

Question- Whom did Dino Morea supply?

Officer’s answer- This will be asked of them only. He will tell whom he used to supply.

Question- When will NCB send summons to all of them?

Officer’s answer- There will be no summons in this case. Straight men will wake up, only then work will be done.

Question- What does it mean to get up?

Officer’s answer- Let’s see, we are working now.

Question- What’s the update on the rest of Deepika, Sara, Shraddha Wale? Will they be summoned again?

Officer’s answer- not now. Something else can go on, but not now.

Question- Today again came the High Court order in Riya-Shouvik case.

Officer’s answer- Did not come till 6:30 pm.

Question- There are two names yet, but what will we do with Shahrukh? He has a very big name.

Officer’s answer- They have got input from international intelligence. Now NCB is preparing on how, what will happen next.

Previously denied

However, earlier NCB denied reports that Deepika Padukone’s co-stars are on the agency’s radar. When a senior officer was asked how true the news was that now ‘superstars’ would be questioned, he said that these reports were false.