It is estimated that there are about 34,000 objects larger than 10 centimeters that orbit the earth daily. Inactive satellites, launcher stages and, in general, remains of human activity in space. This space debris poses an imminent risk to the sustainability of Earth’s orbits, due to its ability to destroy active satellites when colliding with them and, above all, the possibility of causing a chain reaction of collisions, known as Kessler syndrome.

To prevent this problem from worsening, taking into account that there are already plans to deploy mega-constellations of thousands of satellites in orbits saturated with garbage, the company SENER Aeroespacial participates in the European project ETPACK together with the Carlos III University of Madrid (UC3M) to develop an exorbitant kit with a technology that the company defines as “groundbreaking” as it does not use fuel and has a very low operating cost. We go into their laboratory so that they can explain to us how it works.