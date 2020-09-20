Highlights: Signs of collusion of officers in printing of fake books of NCERT

The busted in Meerut is just a sample, the game of fake books is much bigger

Two years ago in Greater Noida, the case was also revealed, the question on delay in raid

Manas Pratim Gohain, Meerut / New Delhi

In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the issue of printing fake books on a large scale is seen joining the officials of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Sources say that the matter that came to light is just a sample, whereas the real game is much bigger. At the same time, a retired officer also said that the business of printing fake books is not possible without collusion.

Documents, phone conversations and messages with our associate newspaper Times of India, NCERT’s internal inquiry report sent to the Ministry of Education, revealed that the council remained sitting for five days, even after the whip was informed about two years ago. The action was taken only after the intervention of the Education Secretary.

The case was also revealed in Greater Noida

On 20 December 2018, a Whistle Blower informed Vigilance and Security Officer (VSO) Ashutosh Mishra about the placing of a large number of fake books in a printing press in Greater Noida. The same message was also conveyed to NCERT Director Hrishikesh Senapati, School Education Secretary Reena Ray. It was also claimed that the officer giving the tip reached the printing press the very next day and saw a stock of fake books and gave information about the location of pirated books.

According to the documents, neither the VSO nor the director of NCERT took any action for five days. On 24 December, following the intervention of School Education Secretary Reena Ray, the raids were conducted the following morning and nothing was found there. VSO claimed to take ‘instant action’ in its report regarding this raid. While it was actually raided five days later.

Questions raised on Red 5 days after tip

Responding on behalf of the Council to questions emailed to the Director and Secretary of the NCERT, the VSO did not respond when no action was taken for five days. The officer did not wait for the authority’s response and reached the press only the next morning. The owner of the firm complained and did not allow the inspection. In this way, the officer contacted VSO over the phone, who said that by making such visits, the firm was alerted and got the opportunity to remove the illegal books.

However, the transcript of the phone conversation revealed that no unauthorized visits were discussed. And after the raid of the VSO-led team on 26 December, the owner was mailed an ‘unofficial tour’ to NCERT. At the same time, according to the conversation, the whip had told VSO on December 21 that there would be no handing over the delay.

‘No fraud possible without collusion’

A retired NCERT official, on the condition of anonymity, said that the business of printing fake NCERT books across the country is not possible without the involvement of inside officials. Artificial shortage of books, less books are printed even when the session starts. Any kind of action against the printing of fake books is just a show-off.

He also said that the then HRD minister Prakash Javadekar had also once expressed concern over the issue of piracy in the meeting. After this, NCERT started online delivery of books under pressure.