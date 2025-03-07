What do you ask for your makeup base? The usual until a few years ago is that the skin tone equalized, covering imperfections and giving it a good look. Now the makeup bases also act as treatments (it is what has been called … hybrid makeup), thanks to its formulas in which it is usual to find assets such as the Hyaluronic acidthe Niacinamidethe ceramids or vitamins. Some even include solar filters and anticontamination shields. In addition, the mask effect is over, the new makeup bases cover the imperfections, contributing a ‘bare skin’ effect, To be comfortable all day. Most offer modulable average coverage, according to tastes, and a luminous matte finish, to wear a good face.

There are specific ones for Mixed and fat skinsthat need to control the brightness that usually come out throughout the day. Others are more appropriate for dry skins that require a hydration plus to prevent expression lines or wrinkles from marking as the hours pass.

Using a makeup base today helps Take care of the skin and protect it from oxidative stress that cause factors such as blue light or pollution. These products not only act immediately, providing a good skin tone, some usual problems also improve, such as lack of luminosity or dehydration.

Most of these bases are pressed in a wide range of tones, to adapt to all skins. To choose your tone, keep in mind the recommendations of experts. These are some of the latest news of cosmetic brands.

Dior Forever Hydra Nude Fluid Base

A makeup base with an imperceptible finish that lasts up to 24 hours and is enriched with Hyaluronic acidand composed of 55% water, providing great hydration. Its light texture melts with the skin providing a ‘nude’ finish. It acts as a treatment serumthanks to the hyaluronic acid that hydrates and fills the foot, so that it looks radiant. It is made with 96% of natural ingredients. It occurs in 18 essential tones, available in three subtons. Price: 59 euros.

GLOW SERUM FOUNTION Free Prisme Givenchy

Hybrid base that combines makeup and treatment. Not only unifies the tone and gives luminosity, but also hydrates deeply for 48 hours, leaving the skin radiant and visibly healthier. It has the prismatic lighttm Technology, exclusive to Givenchy, which combines Soft Focus powders and naches light reflectors for a unified and bright result. In addition, its formula contains a hyaluronic microacid and Yuzo extract with ceramids They hydrate the skin deeply. It is available in 30 tones, adapting to all carnations and subtones. Price: 58 euros.

Skin Illusion Full Coverage de Clarins

Makeup base High Coverurto that combines science, innovation and skin care. Unifies the complexion of mask and attenuates the brightness for a bright matt finish and a bare skin effect. Its formula has 80% of active ingredients, among which the low molecular weight hyaluronic acid that hydrates and fills the skin, the zinc gluconate that controls the brightness and purifies the complexion, the anti -antamination complex of the brand, to protect against pollution and the blue light and the vegetable microPark that acts as a straightening layer. It is available in 36 tones, to adapt to all ages and skins. Price: 53 euros.

Even Better Clinical Vitamin Makeup SPF 50 of Clinique

A makeup base Light and without oilswhich provides light and adjustable coverage, with a light finish. Its moisturizing formula is reinforced with 4 % of Vitamin B3five forms of vitamin C and vitamin E, which protect the skin from oxidation and increase its luminosity. In addition, it has a High sun protection thanks to SPF 50protecting it in front of solar radiation. It also has hyaluronic acid, which maintains skin hydration. Especially recommended for dry and mixed skin, they can also be used in sensitive, since it does not contain perfumes. It is available in 28 tones. Price: 52 euros.

Healthy Mix Glow Tint Essence De Bourjois

It is not a base in reality, if not, a makeup water which can be used as a prebase or as a basis if you are looking for a ‘bare skin’ finish. This is the first ‘glow tint’ with encapsulated pigmentswith a fine and light texture, which provides a uniform tone, an imperceptible finish and a hydrated and luminous complexion. The formula is enriched with Vitamins E and B5antioxidants, and Bio-peptides Derivatives of the blueberry extract. Thanks to innovative Color Captive technology, this product creates a uniform veil that blurs pores, reduces redness and leaves an impeccable and natural finish. It is composed of 71% of water, which guarantees its lightness and its fresh finish. It can also be used to give a youthful touch to the cheeks or mixed with a serum or cream. Price: 18.95 euros.

Super Stay Lumi Matte by Maybelline NY

Makeup base ultralight texture that melts with the skin to provide impeccable coverage without marking expression lines. This long -term and Luminous matt finishunifies the tone, controls brightness, covers imperfections and redness, illuminates the face, endures 30 hours intact and resists heat, sweat and water. In addition, it is enriched with amino acids, it does not transfer and it is Non -comedogenic Therefore, pores are not clogged or cause the formation of black or pimples, which minimizes the risk of causing acne outbreaks. It does not contain fragrance, it is suitable for all types of skins, including sensitive and is a vegan formula. It is available in 24 tones. Price: 11.99 euros.

Overskin Mat & Care By vealab

Anti -imperfections makeup base for Fat and mixed skins. Mid-modulable high coverage, it has a matte finish and ‘second skin’ effect. Immediately, cover the imperfects, smoothing the complexion and mattifying it. In the long term, thanks to its formula with Niacinamide and salicylic acidIt improves imperfections, reduces the visibility of pores and unifies complexion. Its fine texture and envelope of matte finish He melts with the complexion, providing comfort throughout the day, without being heavy, creating a second skin effect. It offers up to 24 tones. Price: 30 euros.

Weightless Skin Foundation Spf 15 by Bobbi Brown

Light, long -lasting makeup base, with average modulable coverage. Provides up 24 hours of hydrationand controls the fat throughout the day, thanks to the Smart Skin-Balancing technology. It offers a natural finish, like a second skin. Available in 53 tones with correction of nuances and designed for all kinds of faces and skin concerns. Price: € 60.

Kuka & Chic Foundation Light makeup base

Medium-high, modulable coverage makeup base, with light and natural finish, designed to keep the skin impeccable throughout the day. It is enriched with Niacinamidewhich helps regulate sebum production, minimizing the brightnessand with Vitamin eantioxidant, which protects from external damage, while maintaining the hydration of complexion. Price: 29.95 euros.