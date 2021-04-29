After at the end of last year the way in which the mexican government plans to label video games to classify them, this Wednesday on social networks photographs circulated with some packages that already have this new identity.

The user in Twitter Alex Moreno shared the images of a couple of games of Playstation 4, Plants vs zombies Y Madden NFL 21, in addition to the new Pokémon Snap in order to Nintendo switch.

On the packaging of these titles, the classifications of the ESRB they are no longer used. Now the new labels that the Mexican System of Video Game Content Classification Equivalences designated for these materials are shown.

So much Madden 21 What Pokémon Snap have the A classification, which is designated to games for ‘All public‘. For its part, Plants vs zombies received the B rating label, which is to indicate that the game is suitable for ages 12 and up.

Image credit @ AlxMoren0

We also recommend: Birthday boy can choose between a pizza or a Switch: Choose pizza and it goes viral

Mexico labels send you to the ESRB for more information

According to information from the Mexican government, the new labels are intended to be clearer for national consumers. The letters are different from those of the ESRB, the American classification system, but basically they work the same way.

However, one of the biggest criticisms they received on social media is the intrusive size of the video game packaging. In addition, they say practically the same thing that the ESRB.

There is no real change in the rankings. On the other hand, at least in that of Pokémon Snap, the legend itself in the classification indicates: ‘For more detailed rating summaries, visit esrb.org‘.

We could think that different labels and colors according to the classification of video games could work to differentiate them more easily. However, the fact that they continue to reference the ESRB leaves us much to think about.

Fountain.



