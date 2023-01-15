All the numbers of a business worth about 80 million

The fever is rising for the 2023 edition of the Sanremo Festival, the number 73 in history, which takes place from 7 to 11 February. As with all the previous ones, there are already rumors about the bookmakers’ favorites for the final victory, but the review on the Riviera is not “just” a music competition. As always, it will be too a huge business.

But how much will it be worth, exactly? Trying to calculate the numbers in the Festival della Canzone’s pocket, the turnover is around 80 million euros. Let’s see the various items.

Sanremo 2023: how much the tickets cost and how much the related activities amount to



The first controversy relating to the 2023 edition has already erupted for some time, regarding the high costs of accessing the Ariston Theater. How much do Sanremo tickets cost? FIND IT ALL HERE. However, the tickets are a part of the enormous “induced” that the event generates in the area, involving the casino, the floral industry (the Festival is worth 2% of the annual business) and obviously restaurants and hotels: during the week of the festival in the province of Imperia they are recorded over 140,000 attendance. The average price of a hotel room is 155 euros (but it varies a lot according to category and distance from Sanremo), while for a two-room apartment for short-term rent you spend around 1000 euros. SMS sent by the public should not be overlooked either: if we multiply the average cost of 0.50 euro by an audience of around 10 million viewers and by the five evenings, we arrive at the monster-potential of 25 million euros! It takes much less to make the difference between a phenomenal year and one to forget.

Sanremo 2023: with Amadeus there is a boom in audiences and advertising revenues

The main sources of income are linked to advertising, i.e. the official sponsors of the event and the commercials sold by Rai. This year the new title-sponsor makes its debut, Banca Ifis, who takes over from Tim, who paid around 8.5 million euros. Costa Crocere is confirmed among the partners, on whose ship moored in front of Sanremo some of the guests will perform. The television commercials and the number of viewers make the difference on the final bill. The Amadeus management from this point of view has given excellent results: in 2020 the record of 15.4 million people in front of the TV during a spot. Therefore, advertising revenues went up by 37 million in 2020 ai 38 of 2021 and then ai 42 of 2022. For this edition, the aim is to grow further. Thanks to last year’s record results (an average of 11,265,000 viewers, with a 58.4% share), commercials now cost more.

Sanremo 2023: advertising rates are growing strongly

As stated on the official Rai price list, the most expensive package costs 1,763,000 euros (117,000 per second) for 10 passages plus 10 outside break 15“ fixed position head or tail and is that of time slot 22.45-24.15. The commercials in the previous ranges are quoted between 1,356,000 (90,000 euros per second) and 1,578,000. The similar special position packages range from 1,251,000 to 1,627,000 euros. The single 15“ p/u 2 passages plus 2 go from 248,000 to 316,000 euros for the first evening and from 264,000 to 413,000 for the last one, while the normal ones have a range between 193,000 and 370,000 euros. The advertising structure of the evenings will be formed by Golden Minutepre-opening passing through 9 internal breaks and arriving at the closing one. Expected, then, telepromotion and billboard 4+4“ from 537,900 (in preview) to 286,500 at the end of the previews and at the end. The product placement (8 passages plus 5) is quoted at 658,400 in the preview while the telepromotion at 11.35pm costs 2.18 million euros for all evenings against 2,030,000 in 2022. The 15″ spot of Sanremo Goodbye in closing is worth 74,600 euros against 55,000 in 2022.

Sanremo 2023: we also fly on digital, with record numbers

The multi-platform digital inventory dedicated to the Festival aims to reach 200 million views. Thanks to the recent partnership with I was, Rai Pubblicità offers investors new opportunities for visibility. The offer includes two multi-platform types: the module San Remo Premiumwhich borders traffic on Rai channels with live coverage of Rai 1 and vods of the full episodes, highlights and extra content, and the Sanremo Syndication module on the channels [email protected] And I was which collects the emotion of the event with dedicated and official clips of the singers in the competition. The former has a gross value of 55,500 euros for 570,000 impressions, while the second is quoted at 96,000 euros for 1.28 million impressions. The relevance of the video offer is also expressed with the ctv and with the great profiling opportunities that make the use of the new TV concrete in all its strength. In addition to the increase in TV viewers, the digital audience has also grown: 29.5 million views with a 48% increase over 2021, with Rai Play taking the lion’s share. The 2022 edition of the Festival has also established the record of the most discussed television event on social networks in Italy: 33.6 million interactions, +13% compared to the previous year.

Sanremo 2023: costs down, revenues up

How much does it cost to organize an edition of the Festival? The figure is subject to many variables, as well as – even more importantly – the ratio between income and expenses. Let’s take a practical example: the 2009/2012 three-year period was very critical, because Rai spent over 20 million for each year, collecting about half of the amount. In the last ten years the scenario has changed a lot, with a careful one spending reviews and with the enlargement of the target, thanks to the rejuvenation of the musical style.. If we look at the latest editions, that of 2020 has generated a profit of 19 million (37 million in revenue, minus 18 in costs), with a substantial encore in 2021 at odds of 20 (38, minus 17.4).

Sanremo 2023: how much conductors and guests cost

What are the main expenditure items? The most relevant is the agreement with the Municipality of Sanremo, which is worth just under 5 million per year. Then there are the always discussed cachet of hosts and guests. Amadeus it collects between 500,000 and 600,000 euros per edition, then there are the “tokens” given to the guest stars. In 2022 the five co-hosts (Ornella Muti, Drusilla Foer, Sabrina Ferilli, Maria Chiara Giannetta And Lorraine Cesarini) they cost around 25,000 euros each. These figures are not always disclosed. He made a lot of discussion about the choice of Clare Ferragni to donate his fee for participating in the next edition, which should amount to around 100,000 euros, to charity. There is still no certainty about the contracts of the guests of this edition: Salmo, Al Bano, Massimo Ranieri and Gianni Morandi.

Sanremo 2023: how much do super guests cost

Equally mysterious and equally variable is the compensation that is assigned to the “super guests” who perform outside the competition. Last year according to rumors i Maneskinslaunched internationally, 80,000 euros were paid, i.e. well over the 50,000 each that would have been awarded to senior Cesare Cremonini, Laura Pausini, Checco Zalone And Fiorello.

Sanremo 2023: the token to the singers and the dream of entering the rankings

And the singers in the competition? There is a token around the 48,000 euros, but this is certainly not the number that counts. Real commercial success is made if you then enter the rankings in the following months, which all the winners of Sanremo fail to do. How come? Beyond the obvious subjectivity of tastes, music is a product like any other and therefore different qualities are needed to establish itself. Talent is not enough, if it is not also supported by aeffective marketing strategy. Even the most famous artists and brands can make truly sensational mistakes, as we see in this special ranking, which starts right from the Festival:

Subscribe to the newsletter

